Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Judge orders Iowa agency to release list of landowners in pipeline path
An Iowa District Court judge ruled Monday that the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) must make the list of landowners likely to be affected by the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline available to the public within 14 days. Summit compiled the list of more than 10,000 names last year and...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter fatally shot in their tent at state park
Police say an Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their tent in a park, apparently by Nebraska man who then killed himself.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Gunman's motive in killing 3 at Iowa park remains a mystery
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park by a shooter who later shot and killed himself is: Why?It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between the shooter and those he killed.What police have said is that the shooter was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha suburb of La Vista. Police have said he had no criminal history prior to...
Autopsy findings released in triple homicide at Iowa state park
MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, Iowa — The assailant in the deadly attack on a family vacationing at an Iowa state park last month shot, stabbed and strangled the victims, according to newly released autopsy results. Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, were...
Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead
Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Iowa shooting: Child and parents shot dead while camping
A six-year-old girl and her parents have been shot dead while camping in the US state of Iowa, police have said. The bodies of Sarah and Tyler Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula were found in their tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The couple's nine-year-old son survived...
Comments / 0