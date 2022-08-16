Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS Heart Healthy Communities Project Teams Up with UCLA, Howard University Researchers
Aug. 18, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Heart Healthy Communities Project is partnering with researchers at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and Howard University to proactively engage historically marginalized and disadvantaged populations, and provide crucial information and resources during public health crises.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Pandemic has had increased stress on women, research finds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has continued for years and with that, comes mental hurdles for many. A new study from UAMS shows that the pandemic could be having an even bigger impact on one group in particular. The study hones in on women in Arkansas, particularly in...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
uams.edu
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health Basks in Two Decades of Success
Aug. 16, 2022 | Standing behind a podium in the Rahn Auditorium, Joseph Bates, M.D., MS., prepared to present an award during the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health’s 2022 Convocation. Bates, the associate dean for Public Health Practice, marveled over...
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
LRSD security officers prepare safety measures
With students returning to campuses, the Little Rock School District is making sure their security officers are prepared for anything.
How Conway is keeping schools safe for students and staff
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School District, like many others, are prioritizing safety first ahead of this school year. Superintendent of Conway Public Schools, Jeff Collum said that it's a three-pronged approach for the district. The approach consists of education, action, and partnerships. "Everything from visitors on campus to...
Entergy Arkansas helping customers with bills
High temperatures have caused electric bills to skyrocket for Arkansans and Entergy is stepping in to help.
KATV
Simmons Bank Arena speaks on no longer hosting graduation ceremonies, citing shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that they will no longer host graduation ceremonies at their venue. For years, the area has been known to house the graduation commencements of many Central Arkansas high schools and colleges. Michael Marion, general manager at Simmons...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
uams.edu
Pesticides
Aug. 18, 2022 | It’s summer and everybody is weeding, watering and mowing. Did you know that Americans use approximately 70 million pounds of pesticides and insecticides to maintain their lawns every year? While everyone wants their yard to look perfect, the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides can be harmful to the environment as well as our bodies and our pets. Hazardous chemicals can enter your home, where they can contaminate indoor air and surfaces. They may float in on the air, but they can also enter from pets, on bare feet and shoes. This kind of home invasion can expose children to levels up to 10 times more than organically treated laws since a child typically plays on the floor and is prone to put things in their mouth. Because children’s organs are still developing and maturing and that they eat and drink more than adults in relation to their body weight, they are at a greater risk of ingesting any chemicals used to treat a lawn or plants.
KTLO
Global cybersecurity company names Little Rock as U.S. headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — Global cybersecurity provider Sequretek announced Tuesday the opening of their U.S. headquarters in The Little Rock Technology Park citing the innovative technology focus, talent access and growth-friendly business environment as top reasons for naming Little Rock, Arkansas their new corporate home.”When I began my computer science initiative in 2015, my goal was to increase the quantity and quality of our state’s tech talent,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I’m proud of everything we have accomplished, and the result is that companies like SequreTek have their eyes on Arkansas as a leader in technology. I’m pleased to welcome them to Arkansas and want to thank the Venture Center for their efforts in recruiting and nurturing tech companies here.”
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Watson Chapel focuses on school safety ahead of new year
PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?. Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but...
Take a look inside new Little Rock Police Department’s headquarters building
The capital city's police department is getting settled into its new headquarters building.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
