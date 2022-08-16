Aug. 18, 2022 | It’s summer and everybody is weeding, watering and mowing. Did you know that Americans use approximately 70 million pounds of pesticides and insecticides to maintain their lawns every year? While everyone wants their yard to look perfect, the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides can be harmful to the environment as well as our bodies and our pets. Hazardous chemicals can enter your home, where they can contaminate indoor air and surfaces. They may float in on the air, but they can also enter from pets, on bare feet and shoes. This kind of home invasion can expose children to levels up to 10 times more than organically treated laws since a child typically plays on the floor and is prone to put things in their mouth. Because children’s organs are still developing and maturing and that they eat and drink more than adults in relation to their body weight, they are at a greater risk of ingesting any chemicals used to treat a lawn or plants.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO