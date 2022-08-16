Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Anna Podojil Named to MAC Hermann Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas forward Anna Podojil was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, announced by the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) on Thursday. The award is given to the United Soccer Coaches Division I National Players of the Year on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs
Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 8 Arkansas Tripped Up by Saint Louis in Season Opener
ST. LOUIS – No. 8 Arkansas dropped the season opener Thursday night to Saint Louis, falling 1-0. How It Happened. The Billikens recorded the first shot of the match in the 9th minute and followed up with the night’s only goal 25 minutes later. Saint Louis took advantage of a corner kick taken by midfielder Anna Walsh that was lobbed into the 6-yard box. After a brief scramble, forward Emily Gaebe found the ball with her right foot and tapped it in for the score.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 8 Razorbacks Open 37th Season at Saint Louis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas soccer kicks off the 2022 season at Saint Louis on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Hogs and the Billikens will meet for the third time, and this is the first time they have met in Saint Louis. Both teams have notched a win in the series record.
Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
The Rebels will hit the road the week prior to the Egg Bowl to face the Hogs.
nwahomepage.com
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Anna Podojil Earns Two Preseason Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was awarded a pair of preseason honors from United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer. Podojil was named part of USC’s NCAA DI Women’s Players to Watch list for forwards. She was among 40 players to make the list, joining three others from the Southeastern Conference.
bestofarkansassports.com
From Eric Musselman to KJ Jefferson: Analyst Just Can’t Stop Ripping Key Razorbacks
Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, sir. And I NEVER slice. Las Vegas. City of Lights. City of Death. I’ve never been. My vices are many, but gambling has never really been one of them. In my 20s, I’d go on my birthday to my local casino – whichever it happened to be depending on where I was living – take $200 cash and see how long I could last at the Texas Hold ‘Em table. Usually it was about seven hours. Besides that, the only other real gambling I’ve taken part in was a college football pool with friends (also in my 20s, go figure, huh?).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 8 Soccer Picked to Finish Second in SEC Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference revealed the soccer preseason rankings on Tuesday with No. 8 Arkansas picked to finish second in the conference. The Hogs have accumulated 24 SEC wins over the last three seasons, the most of any league team over the same span. The Razorbacks look...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hogs' 2022 season
Arkansas was a force to be reckoned with in 2021. The Razorbacks bum-rushed their way into the top 10 and gave Ole Miss and Alabama a run for their money on their way to a 9-4 season. This year, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has the Razorbacks underperforming last year’s...
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
KATV
Benton County resident wins $1 million with an Arkansas lottery ticket Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another lucky Arkansan has claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket. ASL officials said the winner took the prize home on Tuesday at their office location in Little Rock. The $20 '$1,000,000 Riches' scratch-off was purchased from a Walmart To...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Arkansas boy, 3, dies after being left in hot car, police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy from Arkansas died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said. The temperature at 2 p.m. CDT in Fort Smith had topped 100 degrees when the boy was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home, the Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith reported.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2026 to Two Campuses
Aug. 15, 2022 | Aug. 15, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) welcomed the incoming College of Medicine Class of 2026 in an Aug. 5 white coat ceremony held simultaneously at two different campuses for the first time in UAMS history. The new physicians-in-training gathered for...
