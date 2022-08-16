Virtual job fair for veterans to be held Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary ® are co-hosting an all-virtual job fair on Tuesday, they announced in a press release.
According to the release, more than 116 employers, from industries including construction, medical, administrative and logistics, will be there. Jobs range from entry-level to senior management.
Companies listed on the RecruitMilitary ® website’s page for this event include:
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
- Department of Homeland Security
- FEMA
- Honeywell
- Franklin Energy
- Military Sealift Command
- EquipSystems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
- Spectrum
- The Kroger Company
- Allstate Insurance Company
There will also be career counseling, resume assistance and networking opportunities, as well as support to help veterans and their families with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Click here to register for the job fair. Click here to access resources.
