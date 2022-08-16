ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual job fair for veterans to be held Tuesday

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary ® are co-hosting an all-virtual job fair on Tuesday, they announced in a press release.

According to the release, more than 116 employers, from industries including construction, medical, administrative and logistics, will be there. Jobs range from entry-level to senior management.

Companies listed on the RecruitMilitary ® website’s page for this event include:

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • FEMA
  • Honeywell
  • Franklin Energy
  • Military Sealift Command
  • EquipSystems
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
  • Spectrum
  • The Kroger Company
  • Allstate Insurance Company

There will also be career counseling, resume assistance and networking opportunities, as well as support to help veterans and their families with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims.

Over $300K donated to Christian Appalachian Project to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Click here to register for the job fair. Click here to access resources.

Related
Daily Athenaeum

Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short

Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marion County family business celebrates 50 years

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County family celebrated 50 years of being a “good neighbor”, and always being there for the community. State Farm agents Rick Bailey and sister Cari Bailey hosted an anniversary party Wednesday afternoon at their offices in White Hall. The siblings took over the insurance business from their father […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Upshur County Schools superintendent to take state-level post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus has been selected to serve as the deputy superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education beginning August 31. Dr. Stankus has 32 years of education experience and earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown plans careful review of firearm, ammunition zoning code

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold in city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival canceled

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng permits go on sale this month

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon. The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29. In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore

UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
ANMOORE, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
