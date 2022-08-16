‘Watch out for flying fish!’ Massive waterspout recorded looming off Destin, Florida

Related
floridainsider.com
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast
Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
getthecoast.com
Destin & Okaloosa look to purchase 336-feet of Tarpon Beach property to become public beach access
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council voted 6-1 to move forward with an interlocal agreement between the City of Destin and Okaloosa County to purchase nearly 340-feet of beachfront property at Tarpon Beach. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it has been done before for the Shore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Approaches Shore On Florida Beach
If you are planning a beach trip to Florida as a last hoorah for Summer, you might want to keep a close eye on the water. Vacationers and beach goers were enjoying what looked to be a beautiful day in Orange Beach when they were visited by a not so little friend.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
WDSU
Two deaths linked to Louisiana oysters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well.
mypanhandle.com
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
Florida girl, 16, too immature for abortion but fine to be a mom? That makes no sense | Editorial
A 16-year-old Florida girl wanted an abortion at 10 weeks, but an Escambia County circuit judge ruled that she wasn’t “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.”
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11. Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
AirTag tracks airline worker accused of stealing $15k in goods from luggage, cops say
Two travelers reported missing items while passing through Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida.
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.https://www.miamiherald.com/
Comments / 4