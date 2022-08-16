Read full article on original website
kaplantoday.com
Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
kaplantoday.com
2022 marks 50th Anniversary of Dozier Elementary opening as an Erath Feeder School
A half-century ago, a new school emerged and changed the face of Erath’s educational system. On August 29, 1972, Dozier Elementary opened its doors with a new, caring, and motivated staff as the community’s feeder school for all students in grades 1, 2, and 3. Before this time,...
kaplantoday.com
Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022
Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
kaplantoday.com
Judy Lynn Choate
ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
kaplantoday.com
85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish
There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
kaplantoday.com
State of the University: UL Lafayette among top 100 public research universities in U.S.
LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has taken its place among the nation’s top 100 public research universities. Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, made the announcement Wednesday during the annual State of the University address. “Coming on the heels of our R1 designation, this is...
