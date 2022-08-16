Read full article on original website
High Speed Police Chase On I-75 Results In Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Travis Napier tried to pull over a speeding vehicle traveling north on I-75 just south of London. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Gregory Sartin of London, kept going when the deputy activated his emergency equipment. Sartin kept switching lanes and eventually got off at exit 38, where Major Chuck Johnson had the exit ramp blocked. Sartin tried to go around the cruiser but couldn’t and was stopped. Sartin was found in possession of synthetic drugs. In addition to drug possession, he was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police and others. Sartin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting on the investigation were Deputy Greg Poynter and K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler.
Laurel County Police Make Arrest In Stolen Vehicle Case
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel charged an East Bernstadt man with receiving stolen property. Deputies were called out to investigate the report of a vehicle stolen from a business off South Laurel Road back in June. The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run that damaged a Laurel County ambulance at a service station in north London. The vehicle was recovered and video surveillance of the suspect was posted on the Sheriff’s office Facebook page. Several tips came in from the public on the suspects possible identity. As a result of that along with information developed by investigators, 34-year-old Rex Smallwood was arrested. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
After Fast And Furious Chase, Local Man Still Winds Up In Jail
If you live near Cornishville Road and you thought you heard a motorcycle being chased by police early Sunday, you were not dreaming. A local man is in jail despite his fast and furious attempts on motorcycle and on foot to escape the law. On Sunday, Aug. 14, at approximately...
Kentucky State Police Investigates Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision In McCreary County
Whitley City, KY. (August 17, 2022)- Kentucky State Police Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 1:15 pm on August 17, 2022. The accident occurred on KY 92 West at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a 2007 Yamaha...
Kentucky State troopers charged with excessive force during arrest, covering it up
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper are accused of using excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force and illegally entering a home. A Wednesday indictment alleges Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30,...
Jamestown woman arrested in Cumberland County
A Jamestown woman was arrested in Cumberland County early Tuesday morning. According to jail records, 27-year-old Kindre Crawley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in the original container.
One dead in McCreary County crash
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. Kentucky State Police were called to the fatal crash just after 1:15 p.m. on KY-92 westbound at Oscar Bell Road in McCreary County. The initial investigation concludes that 24-year-old...
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school bus vandalism
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say vandalized school buses. In a Monday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, what appears to be three people were caught on video surveillance on East Bernstadt Independent School property vandalizing the buses.
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
McCreary Man Arrested on Local Drug Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation led to the arrest of a McCreary County man for drug trafficking. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:19 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett made a traffic stop for the violation on Guinn Drive. After seeing a hypodermic needle laying in plain view of the Deputies a search of the vehicle and of the four occupants was conducted. This search resulted in approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine in 3 separate plastic baggies, 2 different types of narcotic pills, and several new plastic baggies consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics seized.
Burnside man arrested locally by KSP
A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges
A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
Couple arrested on drug charges
The Russell Springs Police Department arrested a Greensburg man Sunday evening on drug charges. Zachary Dixon, age 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Vance Davis of the Russell Springs Police Department was the arresting officer. Dixon was...
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home. A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former...
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset
If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
