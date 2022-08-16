Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after black bear spotted in Bristol County, offer tips to prevent negative encounters
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
Former State Trooper Kristopher Carr indicted for allegedly driving drunk, killing motorcyclist in crash
A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Kristopher Carr, a former Massachusetts State Trooper, in connection to an alleged 2021 drunk-driving incident that killed a motorcyclist in Boston, according to an announcement on Wednesday by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Prosecutors allege that in October 2021, Carr drove under the influence...
Springfield Police Department works to ‘stay ahead of curve’ on POST Commission, DOJ settlement agreement compliance (Viewpoint)
I would like to tell you this summer has been quiet and we are bored here at the Police Department. Not so much. It has been a very active summer, and our efforts against illegal motorcycles and drag racers have had to continue with vigor or the problem will quickly escalate. We have had continuous enforcement details in both these areas, trying to make our city less desirable for this illegal activity.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, RISPCA combine to arrest man for third time this year on animal cruelty charges, 48 animals seized
A local man has been arrested for the third time this year on animal cruelty charges. The Rhode Island SPCA, with the assistance of the Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Fire Department, and an Animal Control Officer, arrested 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend 22-year-old Danielle Lefrancois on August 1. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
Attorney for Carlos Asencio, accused of killing Amanda Dabrowski, says he was brilliant kid before ‘something happened’
Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, was a “brilliant kid,” then “something happened” to affect his mental health, according to his lawyer Robert M. Griffin. Griffin is pursuing an insanity defense for the killing that took place on July 3, 2019...
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Retired police chief, cancer survivor Doug Mellis to join Jimmy Fund Walk
Doug Mellis, 69, was sitting in his doctor’s office last year thinking the visit would be nothing more than routine. But as his doctor scanned results of a recent blood test Mellis had taken, the physician became concerned his patient might have prostate cancer. “I sat down and said...
Devin Bryden, suspect in Northampton killing of Jana Abromowitz, indicted on murder charge
The suspect in Northampton’s only homicide this year has been indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on a murder charge and will appear in court Friday, prosecutors said. Devin R. Bryden, 24, is accused of stabbing to death his 21-year-old roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz, in July. According to...
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
Suspect in Springfield Symphony Hall brass railing theft in custody; accused of stealing other railings as well
SPRINGFIELD - The man suspected of last week’s brazen midday theft of four brass railings from the steps of Symphony Hall is in police custody. Elvin Andino, 41, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday evening on Dickinson Street where he was tracked by members of the Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, according to Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh.
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
Police in Quincy investigating overnight fatal shooting
Local and state police in Quincy are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, officials said. Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive where they found a man estimated to be in his 30s in a stairwell with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.
Hampden DA seeks help in solving 2021 Chicopee killing of Luis Vazquez of Springfield; releases photos of suspect vehicle
CHICOPEE - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an unsolved shooting in Chicopee that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Springfield man nearly a year ago. Luis Vazquez died at Baystate Medical Center on Aug. 28, 2021, six days after he was shot...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0