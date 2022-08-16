ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield Police Department works to ‘stay ahead of curve’ on POST Commission, DOJ settlement agreement compliance (Viewpoint)

I would like to tell you this summer has been quiet and we are bored here at the Police Department. Not so much. It has been a very active summer, and our efforts against illegal motorcycles and drag racers have had to continue with vigor or the problem will quickly escalate. We have had continuous enforcement details in both these areas, trying to make our city less desirable for this illegal activity.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Tranquilizer#Sedative#Worcester Da#Naxolone Narcan
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Suspect in Springfield Symphony Hall brass railing theft in custody; accused of stealing other railings as well

SPRINGFIELD - The man suspected of last week’s brazen midday theft of four brass railings from the steps of Symphony Hall is in police custody. Elvin Andino, 41, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday evening on Dickinson Street where he was tracked by members of the Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, according to Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Police in Quincy investigating overnight fatal shooting

Local and state police in Quincy are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, officials said. Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive where they found a man estimated to be in his 30s in a stairwell with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital for emergency treatment but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy