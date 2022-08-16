Read full article on original website
Police: Panama City Beach scammer arrested in $218,000 fraud case
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jamaican man who was running a publisher’s clearing house fraud scheme in Panama City Beach was arrested after the victim sent him $20,000, police said. Panama City Beach police said 25-year-old Thaniel Thompson contacted the victim in April and told her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House […]
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Lexus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Lexus, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Bulldog is a year and a half old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
Panama City man killed in traffic crash
A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd Street Friday Evening. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, officers learned that 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street.
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Jackson County Water Study
Rain chances will be higher than average the next few days. "Savannah" available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control. Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. Wear It Wednesday with...
BCSO: Text messages recount flee attempt after Callaway man murdered mother
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man stabbed and killed his mother and then confessed the crime in person to one witness and via text to another, according to court records. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Dikajah Teague stabbed his mother and killed her in her Chipewa Street apartment. He later confessed the crime […]
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
