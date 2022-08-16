ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Judy Lynn Choate

ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022

Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish

There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
VERMILION PARISH, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Lafayette Mayor-President shares lessons from rehab

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back from a three-week stay at an in-patient rehab facility in Texas. In his first news conference since his return, he said it was hard for him to ask for help. “I knew that if I did not proactively seek, ask for, and receive help...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA

