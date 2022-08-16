Read full article on original website
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
Lafayette native serves as naval aircrewman
Petty Officer 2nd Class Daron Nelson is a Lafayette native who now serves in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One.
Judy Lynn Choate
ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022
Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
The next stop during the 'Eat Lafayette' campaign was at The Ruins, which is in Parc Lafayette at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camilia Boulevard.
85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish
There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special.
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.
EAT LAFAYETTE: Deano's is a Local Tradition With a Taste for Everyone
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to a restaurant that has served the Acadiana area for over 50 years!
Lafayette Mayor-President shares lessons from rehab
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back from a three-week stay at an in-patient rehab facility in Texas. In his first news conference since his return, he said it was hard for him to ask for help. “I knew that if I did not proactively seek, ask for, and receive help...
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
International food supplier investing in Breaux Bridge salt processing facility
Cargill, an international supplier of food, agriculture, and industrial products will be investing $34 million in its St. Martin Parish facility near Breaux Bridge.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
