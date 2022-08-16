Read full article on original website
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Allegedly Breaking into a Camper Through a Storage Compartment. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, deputies responded to a call on North Frontage Road in Iowa, Louisiana, in response to a complaint of vandalism to a residence. When the complainant returned home, she discovered that someone had broken into her camper, rummaged through her things, and taken numerous items.
A bystander transported the wounded person to an area hospital, where police say they are listed in stable condition.
A Lafayette man was arrested after kidnapping a child and running from police.
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive where a woman was found with several gunshot wounds.
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
