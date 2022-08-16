Read full article on original website
Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
Walmart is cutting 200 corporate jobs as profits fall with inflation
Walmart is cutting more than 200 corporate jobs as inflation puts strain on the company’s bottom line. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the measure on Wednesday. Walmart, the largest employer in the US, said that Americans are tightening their belts on general merchandise to cover necessities like groceries amid spiking inflation, largely affecting profit.A Walmart spokesperson toldThe New York Times in a statement that the retail giant is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future”.The company is reportedly investing in other areas including e-commerce and technology,...
Amazon to charge extra fee to certain sellers during holiday season
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it would charge an additional fee to certain sellers during the upcoming holiday season to offset rising costs of labor and logistics.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery
Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month
U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market. Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the...
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Aug. 18, 2022: Rates Go Up
A number of closely followed mortgage rates moved up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
Washington Examiner
Existing home sales plunge to lowest level in more than two years
Sales of existing homes have fallen for a sixth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. Existing-home sales tumbled by 5.9% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors released Thursday. Sales were down a hefty 20.2% from a year ago.
Walmart’s Food Business Growth Is a Mixed Blessing as Shoppers Trade Down
Amid ongoing inflation, many consumers are growing more conservative in their spending, cutting back on luxuries and sticking more to the basics. Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is seeing the effects of the shift from restaurants to supermarkets as well as from more premium-priced food retailers and items to more value-focused alternatives.
Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000
The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
deseret.com
Housing market recession? It’s here, homebuilders say
Homebuilder confidence has been taking a nosedive for eight straight months as the pandemic housing frenzy dies down yet supply chain issues continue, prompting some experts to warn the housing market correction is only beginning. What’s happening: August marked the eighth consecutive month that homebuilder confidence fell as higher interest...
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style
Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
Home Depot’s Digitization Investments Lay Foundation for Brisk B2B Growth
Home Depot Pro’s investments to digitize its business customer relationships are paying off. “For the Pro customer, we continue to invest in the ecosystem of capabilities, including enhanced fulfillment, more personalized online experience, as well as other business management tools to drive deeper engagement with our Pro customers, and we believe our efforts are resonating. In May, we launched new capabilities on our B2B website to enhance the interconnected shopping and quoting experience for our Pros,” Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said during the company’s Q2 earnings call.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
Lowe’s Q2 Mixed as Inflation, Seasonality Slow DIY While Pros Build on Backlog
Nesting trends continue but at a clipped pace for home improvement retailer Lowe’s as DIY projects popular for the past two-plus years are nudged out as consumers with reduced buying power shift spending priorities to essentials and away from lifestyle. Reporting its second-quarter 2022 results on Wednesday (Aug. 17),...
$55 million investment: Lowe’s to offer bonuses to hourly employees to help offset inflation
Lowe’s is trying to help its employees deal with inflation and the challenging economic outlook. The home improvement retailer is giving hourly, front-line employees incremental bonuses in the current quarter, The Washington Post reported. The total of the bonuses is expected to be $55 million. Lowe’s has about 300,000...
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
pymnts
