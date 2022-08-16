Home Depot Pro’s investments to digitize its business customer relationships are paying off. “For the Pro customer, we continue to invest in the ecosystem of capabilities, including enhanced fulfillment, more personalized online experience, as well as other business management tools to drive deeper engagement with our Pro customers, and we believe our efforts are resonating. In May, we launched new capabilities on our B2B website to enhance the interconnected shopping and quoting experience for our Pros,” Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said during the company’s Q2 earnings call.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO