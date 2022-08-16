Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown gets creative with plan to train, hire building inspectors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee. The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction to begin on 120-home development in Pohatcong Twp. next year
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 120-unit housing development is set to be built in Warren County, New Jersey. Larken Associates said Tuesday it has received approval for Monte View at Pohatcong, a luxury multifamily community located on High Street. Construction is slated to begin in the middle of 2023 with...
WFMZ-TV Online
'To breathe life into this old factory': Aluminum plant in Schuylkill putting $50M towards renovations
CRESSONA, Pa. - One of Schuylkill County's largest employers is growing, to the tune of $50 million. It's an investment that will allow the Hydro Extrusions aluminum plant to stick around for a long time to come. Construction crews were already hard at work when we visited the plant Tuesday in Cressona.
Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says
A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
wdiy.org
U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News
The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
WFMZ-TV Online
Not just 'old lady shopping' - Social media, upcycling, shrinking economy make thrifting more popular these days
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - At Violet's Closet in Catasauqua, Bethlehem local Xiara Rios is ready to stock her own closet with new clothes. New to her, anyway. "I remember when I was a kid and my mom would take me to thrift stores," she said. "I would be like, 'oh, like here we go, old lady shopping. But...it's more like newer-generation things that I would find interesting on my own body."
WFMZ-TV Online
Centuries-old stone farmhouse in Palmer Twp. being relocated
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A stone farmhouse in Northampton County has begun the journey to be relocated to its new home. The structure is part of the legacy of the late Charles Chrin, who was a developer and philanthropist in the area. Carson Companies, which recently bought the farmhouse, has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Why drought hasn't been declared in the Lehigh Valley or Berks, as dry weather continues
We all know it's been a hot and dry summer, and rainfall has been scarce. In fact, it's the 7th driest summer in the last 80+ years in the Lehigh Valley, at least through August 18, and the driest summer since 1999. However, for eastern Pennsylvania, it's not a drought,...
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall
BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Times News
Tamaqua hires new police officer
The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
