CATASAUQUA, Pa. - At Violet's Closet in Catasauqua, Bethlehem local Xiara Rios is ready to stock her own closet with new clothes. New to her, anyway. "I remember when I was a kid and my mom would take me to thrift stores," she said. "I would be like, 'oh, like here we go, old lady shopping. But...it's more like newer-generation things that I would find interesting on my own body."

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO