Tatamy, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown gets creative with plan to train, hire building inspectors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee. The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train...
LehighValleyLive.com

Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says

A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
wdiy.org

U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News

The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing

MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Not just 'old lady shopping' - Social media, upcycling, shrinking economy make thrifting more popular these days

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - At Violet's Closet in Catasauqua, Bethlehem local Xiara Rios is ready to stock her own closet with new clothes. New to her, anyway. "I remember when I was a kid and my mom would take me to thrift stores," she said. "I would be like, 'oh, like here we go, old lady shopping. But...it's more like newer-generation things that I would find interesting on my own body."
CATASAUQUA, PA
wlvr.org

Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op

After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Company asks customers to conserve water in Bangor area amid below-normal rainfall

BANGOR, Pa. - A local utility company is asking customers in some Lehigh valley communities to conserve water amid a stretch of dry weather. Due to below-normal rainfall over the past several months, Pennsylvania American Water said Monday it is asking customers in its Bangor service area to voluntarily reduce water usage in accordance with the company's drought contingency plan.
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Tamaqua hires new police officer

The Tamaqua Police Department has a new officer on its force. Nicole Deliz will serve as a part-time officer. Her employment was unanimously approved by the Tamaqua Borough Council Tuesday evening. Tamaqua police Chief Michael Hobbs presented Deliz with a badge. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA

