Smithonian
People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too
In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
Phys.org
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Ants can be better than pesticides for growing healthy crops, study finds
Harnessing natural insect power can. with proper management, have higher efficacy than resorting to harmful chemicals
Phys.org
Blue crabs found to attack at low tide
Dr. David Johnson, an ecologist at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, has spent more than 20 years in salt marshes, at sites all along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. But while doing research in a Virginia salt marsh at low tide last September, he and colleagues saw something they'd never seen before—blue crabs ambushing fiddler crabs from shallow, water-filled pits.
Phys.org
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari
Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Phys.org
New 3D model shows: Megalodon could eat prey the size of entire killer whales
The reconstructed megalodon (Otodus megalodon) was 16 meters long and weighed more than 61 tons. It was estimated that it swam at around 1.4 meters per second, required over 98,000 kilo calories every day and had a stomach volume of almost 10,000 liters. These results suggest that the megalodon could travel long distances and was capable of eating whole prey up to 8 meters long. Notably, this is the size of modern killer whales, today's top ocean predator. An ability to eat large apex predators of comparable size millions of years ago places megalodon at a higher trophic level than modern top predators.
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
Pay farmers to restore habitat on least productive farmland, think tank says
Paying farmers to restore natural habitat on England’s least productive land would both boost their income and increase wild bird populations by almost 50% by 2050, according to a new study.Environmental think tank Green Alliance is calling for the Government to allocate £600 million of the £2.4 billion annual farming budget to restoring peatland, heathland and woodland.The poorest quality land produces just 0.5% of the food we eat, and in its study Green Alliance found incentivising farmers to return it to nature would boost their income from it by 20%.Seventy percent of England’s land is used for agriculture, and the...
Phys.org
Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts
The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
Phys.org
International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus
One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
Phys.org
Study supports a return to Indigenous-led solutions to reverse plastics pollution
The dumping of plastics in the Pacific Islands (Te Moananui) is a form of waste colonization, leading to disproportionate plastics pollution in the region and threatening the health and livelihoods of its people. In a paper published today in the Journal of Political Ecology, researchers demonstrate that prioritizing the perspectives...
Phys.org
Precipitation underlies longitudinal variation cline in seed size across sand rice natural populations
Seed size is an important functional trait affecting multiple aspects of plant fitness and is also one of the most important agronomic traits in the process of plant domestication. Sand rice (Agriophyllum squarrosum) is a promising climate-resilient crop with exceptional nutritional value and high-stress tolerance. Large intraspecific seed size variation...
Fast Company
This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon
If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
One of the world's largest moths has been found for the first time in the U.S.
A large moth with a 10-inch wingspan has been spotted in Washington – and entomologists aren't sure how it got there. The atlas moth is one of the largest moths in the world and it's also illegal to keep them in the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.There is minimal research about the moth, but it normally lives in tropical climates and it is believed to live off apple and cherry plants, according to a news release. "We are not sure it could survive here," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist. "USDA is gathering available scientific and...
Phys.org
New research could shed light on of how carbon dioxide release from Southern Ocean might affect climate change
In the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, deep-ocean water upwells to the surface, where it releases carbon dioxide that entered the ocean prior to the Industrial Revolution. This process is a key component of the global carbon cycle, and recent research has suggested that it returns more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere than previously thought.
Phys.org
Scientists unravel biotic colonization history of subtropical East Asian caves
Caves have an isolated, strongly zonal environment and are home to unique and fragile biotas with high levels of endemism. However, little is known about how the biotic colonization of caves developed over time, especially in caves at middle and low latitudes. To broaden knowledge in this area, researchers led...
Phys.org
Study finds that magical belief varies around the world
Magic has a seemingly universal allure. It's interwoven in some of the most popular narratives for children and adults, from the "Harry Potter" books to the TV series, "Supernatural." But the influence of magic can go beyond the page or the screen to influence people's lives. Fortune tellers in caravans,...
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
