A large moth with a 10-inch wingspan has been spotted in Washington – and entomologists aren't sure how it got there. The atlas moth is one of the largest moths in the world and it's also illegal to keep them in the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.There is minimal research about the moth, but it normally lives in tropical climates and it is believed to live off apple and cherry plants, according to a news release. "We are not sure it could survive here," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist. "USDA is gathering available scientific and...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO