Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists coming to 7 Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, MI — Several street locations in Ann Arbor are going to see safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists in the coming months. City Council voted 9-2 this week to approve a $698,809 contract with P.K. Contracting LLC for maintenance of existing pavement markings throughout the city and implementation of new measures as part of the city’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
PLANetizen

Ann Arbor Votes to Eliminate Parking Minimums

The Ann Arbor City Council voted earlier this week to eliminate parking requirements throughout the city—another incremental step for the parking reform movement built on the research and rhetoric of Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking. Josh Hakala reported the news of the zoning changes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
wemu.org

Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote

The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Hamburg Township Board Adopts Tribar Resolution

Hamburg Township officials are calling for action following the release of a toxic chemical into the Huron River. Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom released several thousand gallons of liquid containing 5% Hexavalent Chromium into the Huron River system. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and approved a resolution for Michigan’s Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE to investigate the contamination caused by Tribar’s negligence.
WIXOM, MI
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
MLive

$10M state loan will fund upgrades at Jackson's wastewater treatment plant

JACKSON, MI – A state loan will help renovate Jackson’s 85-year-old wastewater treatment plant. At its Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved a $10.2-million contract with Spence Brothers of Saginaw for improvements to the plant. The funds are coming from a loan from the state of Michigan’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, according to a city council memo.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

