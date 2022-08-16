Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists coming to 7 Ann Arbor locations
ANN ARBOR, MI — Several street locations in Ann Arbor are going to see safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists in the coming months. City Council voted 9-2 this week to approve a $698,809 contract with P.K. Contracting LLC for maintenance of existing pavement markings throughout the city and implementation of new measures as part of the city’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city streets.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
thesalinepost.com
City Grants Conditional Special Land Use for Marijuana Provisioning Center at Car Wash Site
Saline City Council voted unanimously Monday night to grant conditional approval of an application for a special land use to allow a medical marijuana provisioning center at 660 E. Michigan Ave. That property is currently home to Zax Auto Wash. No residents spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
PLANetizen
Ann Arbor Votes to Eliminate Parking Minimums
The Ann Arbor City Council voted earlier this week to eliminate parking requirements throughout the city—another incremental step for the parking reform movement built on the research and rhetoric of Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking. Josh Hakala reported the news of the zoning changes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
Consumers Energy rushes to address gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Officials are working to address a reported gas leak in Oakland County Wednesday morning and repairs could cause traffic headaches for drivers
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Swartz Creek delays first day of school due to construction projects
SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- Students in the Swartz Creek Community Schools system will get a few more days of summer vacation as the first day is delayed due to ongoing construction projects. The district announced that it will be switching its first day from Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wemu.org
Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote
The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
Proposed train service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City gets new funding for study
Hoping to take a train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City? You might just be one step closer to realizing that dream. A planning study for A2TC, a proposed train service running from southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey, has received funding for a second phase. ...
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Water main break damage worse than initially thought, Metro Detroit Boil Water Advisory now expected to last 3 weeks
A Boil Water Advisory impacting more than 130,000 people across seven Metro Detroit communities is going to last a week longer than initially expected, Great Lakes Water Authority officials announced on Tuesday.
whmi.com
Hamburg Township Board Adopts Tribar Resolution
Hamburg Township officials are calling for action following the release of a toxic chemical into the Huron River. Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom released several thousand gallons of liquid containing 5% Hexavalent Chromium into the Huron River system. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and approved a resolution for Michigan’s Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE to investigate the contamination caused by Tribar’s negligence.
thesalinepost.com
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
$10M state loan will fund upgrades at Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant
JACKSON, MI – A state loan will help renovate Jackson’s 85-year-old wastewater treatment plant. At its Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved a $10.2-million contract with Spence Brothers of Saginaw for improvements to the plant. The funds are coming from a loan from the state of Michigan’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, according to a city council memo.
Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
MLive
47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0