Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
49-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dixon (Dixon, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident was reported on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning. The CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst stated that the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He crashed into the center divider following which [..]
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]
33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Late Friday night, four victims were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., in the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Interstate 80. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 12th. For reasons under...
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
Man Killed in Carmichael House Fire
A man was killed after a fire broke out at a house in Carmichael on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The fire was reported at about 2:45 pm near the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenues. Officials said the man’s body was recovered in a section of the house that...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
Pursuit, Crash In Orinda Wednesday
A man fleeing police on westbound Highway 24 apparently reversed and struck another car head-on, leaving the occupant with minor injuries, before fleeing up a hillside in Central Orinda Wednesday. Witnesses said police appeared to have been behind a black Dodge when the driver attempted to evade officers, striking another...
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
