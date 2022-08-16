ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

ourcommunitynow.com

Full List of Spirit Halloween Store Locations in Virginia

We may be in the middle of August, but some folks are already looking ahead to the spooky season. In fact, multiple Spirit Halloween stores are already open across Virginia! Now, if you're itching to go costume and/or decoration shopping, Spirit Halloween is your go-to spot for all things Halloween. We've compiled a list of all the active Spirit Halloween locations throughout the state. You're welcome.
VIRGINIA STATE
purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia Lottery donates record $779.6 million for K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery is contributing $779.6 million of its profits to Virginia’s K-12 schools, a record amount of profits. The FY22 results were revealed today in the form of a giant check that Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee presented to the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Education, Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review

The Virginia Board of Education is delaying a vote on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. At a Wednesday board meeting...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA
The Associated Press

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE

