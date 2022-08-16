Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia state park hunting reservations go online-only
Hunters hoping to reserve spots in state parks for the upcoming season will have to make their reservations online from now on, as the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation moves to a new system.
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
ourcommunitynow.com
Full List of Spirit Halloween Store Locations in Virginia
We may be in the middle of August, but some folks are already looking ahead to the spooky season. In fact, multiple Spirit Halloween stores are already open across Virginia! Now, if you're itching to go costume and/or decoration shopping, Spirit Halloween is your go-to spot for all things Halloween. We've compiled a list of all the active Spirit Halloween locations throughout the state. You're welcome.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
NBC12
Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
Virginia’s State Board of Education delays overhaul of history standards in schools
The State Board of Education delayed action on standards that could overhaul the way schools teach history. It happened at the board’s first meeting since Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new members, who now make up a majority.
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Virginia Lottery donates record $779.6 million for K-12 schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery is contributing $779.6 million of its profits to Virginia’s K-12 schools, a record amount of profits. The FY22 results were revealed today in the form of a giant check that Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee presented to the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Education, Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
WSET
GALLERY: Recent bear sightings across Central Virginia
(WSET) — We love a good bear picture or video!. Lately, we've been getting a lot of them. Browse these photos and videos we've been sent just this year. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and video here.
thenewsprogress.com
Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties
SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
NBC12
Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review
The Virginia Board of Education is delaying a vote on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. At a Wednesday board meeting...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Comments / 0