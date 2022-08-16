Read full article on original website
Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “Buy can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
Sacramento man and teen face hate crime enhancement in robberies of Asian women
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are now facing hate crime charges after a series of robberies earlier this year in the Stockton Boulevard corridor. According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to robberies in April and May where Asian women leaving shopping centers were targeted. In the robberies, police say, the women were physically attacked and robbed of cash, jewelry, and other personal property.
Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed
(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
SFist
54-Year-Old Suspect In Potrero Homicide Arrested In Yolo County
A man suspected in an early July homicide in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood has been located and arrested six weeks later. The SFPD announced Thursday that 54-year-old Randy Oliver was taken into custody on the evening of August 16 in Yolo County, with the help of officers from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.
Rancho Cordova house fire displaces three people
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said they responded to a house fire on Thursday in Ranch Cordova. At 1:20 a.m. crews arrived at the home to find heavy fire coming from the front of a duplex, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire said that an elderly female was located in […]
Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire from RV burns Citrus Heights home
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire started by an RV in Citrus Heights on Thursday. According to Metro Fire, a fire started in an RV next to a home, the fire then moved to the home causing minor damage. Despite severe damage to the RV, the […]
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
KTVU FOX 2
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Marconi Avenue [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 18, 2022) – Monday, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Marconi Avenue that claimed the life of one person. The crash happened on August 15th, at around 9:30 p.m., in the 4100 block, east of Watt Avenue involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
