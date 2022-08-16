ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
The Verge

Sony’s back with another PS5 restock

Update August 18th, 4:00PM ET: Sony has started another restock event, giving you another change to score a PlayStation 5. Click here to join the queue. It’s been a minute since Sony last offered the PlayStation 5 via its digital storefront. Last month, the company ran public restocks three days in a row, allowing anyone with a PlayStation Network account to line up online for a chance to buy one. And frankly, recent restock events have been fairly easy to breeze through and nab a console. So now is the time to line up, as Sony has a restock going on right now.
PC Gamer

Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August

It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
ComicBook

Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
PC Magazine

Microsoft Reveals Xbox One Console Sales Were Awful Compared to PS4

Microsoft's attempts to finalize its Activision Blizzard acquisition have inadvertently revealed how poorly the Xbox One console in all its forms sold. As Game Luster reports, Microsoft needs to get the sign-off for its $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition from competition authorities around the world. One of those is Brazil's CADE competition authority.
Benzinga

Could A Controller To Use On Both PlayStation And Xbox Be Coming?

One of the biggest developments in the video game industry has been cross-platform play, the ability to play with other gamers on other consoles. One video game company could actually be working on a controller that could be used on multiple consoles. What Happened: Reggie Fils-Aimé served as the president...
technewstoday.com

15 Best PS4 Or PS5 Games For Kids

Gaming is for everyone, as it’s just another form of escapism in the entertainment industry. Therefore, we’re looking for the best PS4 or PS5 games for kids. All of your family can join the party. And, by the way, party games are the main genre kids would enjoy,...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games

Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
IGN

Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass

Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
The Verge

Microsoft Dev Box now ready for developers to try cloud-powered workstations

Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview version of its Microsoft Dev Box cloud-powered workstations. The software giant announced Microsoft Dev Box earlier this year, and it’s effectively an easy way for developer to spin up powerful cloud PCs for testing applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.
NME

Delayed ‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ coming to Nintendo Switch next month

It’s been confirmed that the delayed Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is finally coming to Nintendo Switch next month. The two-game bundle brings together remastered versions of the original Life Is Strange game and prequel Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. It was originally due for release last September but was delayed “due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic.”
