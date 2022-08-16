Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone'
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes expressed joy over President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, suggesting, "It is also a huge day for the country, for the planet, for Joe Biden, for White House, for everyone." Biden signed the massive $739 billion social spending, tax and climate change bill into...
ABC's Jon Karl cites CBO report, asks Karine Jean-Pierre if the Inflation Reduction Act is 'Orwellian'
ABC's Jonathan Karl pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Sunday about the Inflation Reduction Act, wondering if the moniker was a bit "Orwellian." The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week as a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act. The $739 billion measure passed without any "yes" votes from Republicans, who argued that it is packed with unnecessary spending and will not address rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation will have a "negligible" effect on inflation.
Barack Obama Makes Throwback 'BFD' Mic Moment Joke as Inflation Reduction Act Becomes Law
In a throwback moment on Twitter, former President Barack Obama acknowledged the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday. "This is a BFD," Obama, 61, wrote while retweeting President Joe Biden's announcement that the new legislation was now law, in a post that has since been liked over 234,000 times.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Gates Played A Key Role In Passage Of Inflation Reduction Act: New Details Revealed
After several months of wrangling among lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. It has now emerged that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates played a big role in the legislation seeing the light of day. Gates’ Long Lobbying: The billionaire had been in...
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana
The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
Heritage Foundation fellow rips MSNBC host: 'They think all Republicans fit into this extremist camp'
Heritage Foundation fellow rips MSNBC host: 'They think all Republicans fit into this extremist camp'
“The country is so exhausted”: Laura Ingraham thinks voters may be ready to “turn the page” on Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a substantial supporter of former President Donald Trump, recently suggested that Americans might be prepared to move on as she argued a fresh Republican presidential candidate may fair better in 2024. The television anchor made her remarks during a...
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laura Ingraham: The Left ruins everything it touches
Laura Ingraham warned that Americans have lost a sense of work ethic since the pandemic, and how everything the leftist agenda has touched has been damaged on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left ruins everything it touches. They go soft on criminals. They villainize law enforcement. Now we have...
FOXBusiness
Democrats’ book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
Washington Examiner
Buzz: Limbaugh’s last Jesus book, Fleischer wanted to be like Mike McCurry
Bestselling author David Limbaugh, Rush’s brother, is coming out with a fifth and final book in his Jesus series next month. With daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom as co-author, publisher Regnery said The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament makes the legal case for Jesus rising from the dead.
New York Times columnist: Republicans are 'America's problem,' 'threat to our democracy'
New York Times columnist Charles Blow suggested that the Republican Party is the real "problem" in America and a "threat to our democracy" in an op-ed on Wednesday. After Rep. Liz Cheney’s resounding defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary, several media outlets rushed to console or praise her, including Blow’s own paper. While Blow did not defend her as "a rock-ribbed Republican," he lamented that Cheney’s loss proves the modern GOP is "sufficiently obedient to Donald Trump and his quest to deny and destroy democracy."
Trump attorney: There isn't much transparency
Trump attorney Alina Habba said she expects the Justice Department to request the affidavit be heavily redacted Thursday on "Hannity." ALINA HABBA: I think that there won’t be very much transparency. I would expect it will get a lot of black ink all over that piece of paper. If I were the DOJ, the Biden DOJ I would probably be redacting everything other than the word "and" and "the." The one thing that this judge did say was that he will take a look at if it is too heavily redacted he will do so himself. So he is encouraging them to try to give us some sort of clarity.
WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler claims GOP ‘preying’ on voters’ ‘fear’ of the IRS, Twitter lights him up
The Washington Post’s chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler blasted GOP lawmakers on Twitter on Thursday, accusing them of "preying on people’s fears" of Internal Revenue Service audits after Republicans railed against news that the IRS would be hiring thousands of new agents. Kessler's critics on Twitter didn’t buy it,...
TIME op-ed mocked for suggesting GOP used the ‘Soviet skill’ of ‘disappearing someone’ on Liz Cheney
TIME Washington Correspondent Philip Elliott compared the Republican Party to the Soviets Wednesday, saying the GOP "disappeared" Liz Cheney, to the mockery of Twitter users. "It’s not just the Soviets who are masters of disappearing someone," Elliott warned in a piece titled "The GOP Just Borrowed a Soviet Skill and Disappeared Liz Cheney." "Just look at Wyoming, where voters this week drubbed a former senior member of the Republican establishment out of office on orders from former President Donald Trump," he said.
Opinion: I don’t Trust People Who Call Themselves “Patriots”
I’m starting to mistrust the word “patriot.”. Calling yourself a “patriot” does not make you a patriot. I think it’s odd that many of the people who claim to be “patriots,” also fly the Confederate flag. The Confederate flag represents an attempt to overthrow our government. To me, that’s the opposite of patriotic.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2