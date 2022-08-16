ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

ABC's Jon Karl cites CBO report, asks Karine Jean-Pierre if the Inflation Reduction Act is 'Orwellian'

ABC's Jonathan Karl pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Sunday about the Inflation Reduction Act, wondering if the moniker was a bit "Orwellian." The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week as a negotiated version of the Build Back Better Act. The $739 billion measure passed without any "yes" votes from Republicans, who argued that it is packed with unnecessary spending and will not address rising inflation, with many citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that said the legislation will have a "negligible" effect on inflation.
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
Washington Examiner

I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American

A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: The Left ruins everything it touches

Laura Ingraham warned that Americans have lost a sense of work ethic since the pandemic, and how everything the leftist agenda has touched has been damaged on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left ruins everything it touches. They go soft on criminals. They villainize law enforcement. Now we have...
Washington Examiner

Buzz: Limbaugh’s last Jesus book, Fleischer wanted to be like Mike McCurry

Bestselling author David Limbaugh, Rush’s brother, is coming out with a fifth and final book in his Jesus series next month. With daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom as co-author, publisher Regnery said The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament makes the legal case for Jesus rising from the dead.
Fox News

New York Times columnist: Republicans are 'America's problem,' 'threat to our democracy'

New York Times columnist Charles Blow suggested that the Republican Party is the real "problem" in America and a "threat to our democracy" in an op-ed on Wednesday. After Rep. Liz Cheney’s resounding defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary, several media outlets rushed to console or praise her, including Blow’s own paper. While Blow did not defend her as "a rock-ribbed Republican," he lamented that Cheney’s loss proves the modern GOP is "sufficiently obedient to Donald Trump and his quest to deny and destroy democracy."
Fox News

Trump attorney: There isn't much transparency

Trump attorney Alina Habba said she expects the Justice Department to request the affidavit be heavily redacted Thursday on "Hannity." ALINA HABBA: I think that there won’t be very much transparency. I would expect it will get a lot of black ink all over that piece of paper. If I were the DOJ, the Biden DOJ I would probably be redacting everything other than the word "and" and "the." The one thing that this judge did say was that he will take a look at if it is too heavily redacted he will do so himself. So he is encouraging them to try to give us some sort of clarity.
Fox News

TIME op-ed mocked for suggesting GOP used the ‘Soviet skill’ of ‘disappearing someone’ on Liz Cheney

TIME Washington Correspondent Philip Elliott compared the Republican Party to the Soviets Wednesday, saying the GOP "disappeared" Liz Cheney, to the mockery of Twitter users. "It’s not just the Soviets who are masters of disappearing someone," Elliott warned in a piece titled "The GOP Just Borrowed a Soviet Skill and Disappeared Liz Cheney." "Just look at Wyoming, where voters this week drubbed a former senior member of the Republican establishment out of office on orders from former President Donald Trump," he said.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: I don’t Trust People Who Call Themselves “Patriots”

I’m starting to mistrust the word “patriot.”. Calling yourself a “patriot” does not make you a patriot. I think it’s odd that many of the people who claim to be “patriots,” also fly the Confederate flag. The Confederate flag represents an attempt to overthrow our government. To me, that’s the opposite of patriotic.
