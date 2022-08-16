Trump attorney Alina Habba said she expects the Justice Department to request the affidavit be heavily redacted Thursday on "Hannity." ALINA HABBA: I think that there won’t be very much transparency. I would expect it will get a lot of black ink all over that piece of paper. If I were the DOJ, the Biden DOJ I would probably be redacting everything other than the word "and" and "the." The one thing that this judge did say was that he will take a look at if it is too heavily redacted he will do so himself. So he is encouraging them to try to give us some sort of clarity.

