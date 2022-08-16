Read full article on original website
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Improving rain chances
A weak cold front will stumble into SE Texas resulting in scattered to numerous showers & storms late Thursday through Friday. 1-2 inches is possible.
Mostly sunny, hot and sticky Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
Southeast Texas Regional Tourism group gathers Thursday to discuss things to see, do in area
The group is made of different organizations from 9 different counties. They discuss different things to see and do in the area.
Pest control experts, county officials give tips on how to fight off mosquitoes in Southeast Texas
Mosquitoes are more than just a minor inconvenience. They also affect a lot of the work going on at industrial sites in the area.
