Winthrop, ME

102.9 WBLM

Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta

While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale

My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1, I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine

It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
102.9 WBLM

The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie is One Step Closer to Being Finished

The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

After a 10-Year Absence, Comedy is Returning to the Porthole in Portland, Maine

If you've been around Portland long enough, you likely remember how important the Comedy Connection was for nightlife in a city that once had few options. For 19 years, the Comedy Connection existed right next to the Porthole, offering local, regional and national comedians a chance to perform in Portland in a far more intimate setting than any other space in the city. The Comedy Connection was a launching spot for Bob Marley, whose headlining gigs at the club helped propel his popularity. He'd later return to work out new material in front of enthusiastic audiences.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
