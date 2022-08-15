Read full article on original website
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Popular Scarborough Market & Deli is Now for Sale
My first midlife crises came in my early 30's. That's the time I decided I needed to get out of radio and try something else (an amazingly stupid idea). I was working at an office in Scarborough when one day I ventured out to find a new spot for lunch. While driving south on Route 1, I ran into a little sub show called Mac's Deli. It wasn't much to look at, but the menu looked solid. I put my order in and took the food back to work to devour.
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Tremendous Community Support Leads to Future Skate Park for South Portland
Eat your heart out, Tony Hawk. According to WMTW-TV, South Portland is about to build one heck of a skate park, as funding has finally been completed. WMTW-TV adds that the park will be located on Evans Street. The 10,000 square foot structure will have features for both beginners and experts.
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine
It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
Portland, Maine, Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival
It's that time of year again when you look up into the sky on a clear morning and see the color of balloons softly floating in the air. The Great Falls balloon festival has always been a coveted and enjoyed event in the Twin Cities and now is the time for our next one! This will be it's 28 year providing joy to our communities.
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
Coastal Trash is Being Transformed Into Beautiful Art in Bristol, Maine
It’s a sad reality that you seldom go to the beach or spend time out in nature without finding trash and pieces of plastic where they shouldn’t be. We’ve turned the world into one big garbage can and some inherently lazy people can’t be bothered to put their trash and recyclables where they belong.
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
After a 10-Year Absence, Comedy is Returning to the Porthole in Portland, Maine
If you've been around Portland long enough, you likely remember how important the Comedy Connection was for nightlife in a city that once had few options. For 19 years, the Comedy Connection existed right next to the Porthole, offering local, regional and national comedians a chance to perform in Portland in a far more intimate setting than any other space in the city. The Comedy Connection was a launching spot for Bob Marley, whose headlining gigs at the club helped propel his popularity. He'd later return to work out new material in front of enthusiastic audiences.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
