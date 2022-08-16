ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne

NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

One dead after car crashes into trailer in Nappanee

One man is dead after a crash in Nappanee. Police say Ross Boxell was heading west on East Market Street on Tuesday, when witnesses say he crossed the center line. Boxell hit the trailer of a vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction. Boxell's vehicle flew into the air,...
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart man dead after car crashes into semi truck

An Elkhart man is dead after a head-on crash with a semi truck. Police say this happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Joshua Martens of Elkhart was driving on US 20, just east of County Road 31. Investigators say he reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a semi truck.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One dead in Nappanee crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Nappanee. Police say a vehicle driven by Ross A. Boxell was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at approximately 9:20 a.m. when witnesses say his vehicle started to drift left of the center line and struck a trailer that was being towed by another vehicle.
abc57.com

One dead after crash on Market Street in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, the Nappanee Police Department announced. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
NAPPANEE, IN
WWMTCw

Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
NILES, MI
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Using Shoe To Batter Woman

MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly using a shoe to batter a woman. Gavin Jack Harris, 20, 2939 E. LaPoint Drive, Milford, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, a class C misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating fatal shooting on N. 7th Street

NILES, Mich. -- Niles Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. 7th Street early Tuesday morning. At 12:16 a.m., police responded to N 7th and Ferry streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk with a...
NILES, MI

