1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
abc57.com
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
22 WSBT
WWMT
22 WSBT
Elkhart man dead after car crashes into semi truck
An Elkhart man is dead after a head-on crash with a semi truck. Police say this happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Joshua Martens of Elkhart was driving on US 20, just east of County Road 31. Investigators say he reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a semi truck.
WNDU
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
abc57.com
One dead after crash on Market Street in Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, the Nappanee Police Department announced. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WWMTCw
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
abc57.com
Indianapolis man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery on Nappanee Street
ELKHART, Ind. - An Indianapolis man was arrested following a robbery on Nappanee Street Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a drug store in the 1200 block of N. Nappanee Street. The alleged suspect, later identified...
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
Deputies: 1 arrested after chase near Mattawan
A man was arrested after a chase in Van Buren County on Wednesday.
49-Year-Old Matthew Perry Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Waverly Township (Waverly Township, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Waverly Township that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Bangor man. The motorcyclist was identified as 49-year-old Matthew Perry from Bangor.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Man Arrested After Using Shoe To Batter Woman
MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly using a shoe to batter a woman. Gavin Jack Harris, 20, 2939 E. LaPoint Drive, Milford, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating fatal shooting on N. 7th Street
NILES, Mich. -- Niles Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. 7th Street early Tuesday morning. At 12:16 a.m., police responded to N 7th and Ferry streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk with a...
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
