Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
People
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
natureworldnews.com
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Shark attacks can be avoided by staying out of water at exact times of the day, expert warns – as maulings spike in US
AS the US continues to see a spike in shark maulings and sightings this summer, a marine expert has shared how swimmers can avoid the likelihood of an attack. Beaches across Long Island, New York, and Florida have witnessed at least 12 separate shark attacks this year, six in each state.
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
AOL Corp
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
natureworldnews.com
Not a Dolphin or a Whale: Viral Video Shows Shark Flying Into the Air Off Rockaway Beach
A shark leaping from sea surface into the air is not your usual daily sighting. Still, a person was able to capture the spectacular view on camera while her family was on a surfing lesson on the waters of Rockaway Beach in New York City. The footage of it went...
ohmymag.co.uk
Two swimmers brutally attacked by sharks on the same day and in the same place
An extremely rare event took place on Wednesday, July 13 at Fire Island, which is a barrier island located east of New York. In the span of just a few hours, two people were injured in shark attacks. But fortunately, none of them turned out to be fatal. Two attacks...
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Phys.org
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Watch: Breaching Humpback Whale Smashes Fishing Boat
Two people in a fishing boat anchored off Plymouth, Massachusetts, had a close encounter with a large humpback that gave tourists and photographers a whale of a show. Camera shutters clicked as the whale breached far above the water’s surface and landed on the bow of the boat amid a cluster of eight other boats.
Smithonian
Critically Endangered Sea Turtle Lays Eggs on Texas Beach
The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle—the world’s smallest, rarest and most endangered—faced a troubled history. But now, the species has a bit of good news: One of these imperiled turtles has laid eggs on a Texas beach. To protect this new nest, conservationists carefully removed and transferred...
Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests 1st in 75 years in Louisiana
The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana's wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday. “Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” Chip Kline, chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, said in a news release.Crews monitoring the Chandeleur Islands — a chain 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of New Orleans — to help design a restoration project found tracks of females going to and from nests and...
Florida Police Beg People To Stop Touching Mating Manatees
Manatee mating season is in full swing in the Sunshine State, and in order to protect the beloved sea cows, Florida officials are asking beachgoers to respect their distance during this crucial time for the species. The stern request followed a manatee mating herd spotting in Sarasota on August 7....
AOL Corp
Meet 'Lucky Blue': 1-in-2-million bright blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine
A father and son fishing in Maine caught a bright blue lobster marine biologists say is a rare, 1-in-2-million sea discovery. The crustacean – named "Lucky Blue" – was caught in ocean waters beyond Peaks Island off the southeast portion of the state, said Becky Rand, whose son, Luke Rand, caught the lobster last week.
Multiple Great White, Hammerhead Sharks Filmed Near Tourist Hot Spot
According to the website TrackingSharks, there have been 32 shark attacks in the U.S. in 2022, with no fatalities, as of August 16.
