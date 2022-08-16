ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Powhatan bridge replacement project closes Rocky Ford Road bridge for three weeks

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWY8r_0hJAJQpi00

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge on Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County will be closed for three weeks for a bridge replacement project starting Monday, Aug. 22.

Built in 1950, the Virginia Department of Transportation has plans to replace portions of the bridge, including steel beams and timber decking, over Rocky Ford Creek.

VDOT said local property owners will have access to their property throughout the duration of the project by approaching the road from the side of the closure where their property is located.

DETOUR ROUTE

  • Northbound Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) – Take Genito Rd. (Rt. 604) east to Dorset Rd. (Rt. 622), north to Anderson Highway (Route 60), west to Old Buckingham Rd. (Rt. 13) and back to Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603)
  • Southbound Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) – Take Old Buckingham Rd. (Rt. 13) to Anderson Highway (Rt. 60) east to Dorset Rd. (Rt. 622), south to Genito Rd. (Rt. 604), and then west back to Rocky Ford Road (Rt. 603)
Broad Street traffic delays expected as GRTC lane painting continues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E72Hi_0hJAJQpi00
The bridge on Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County will be closed for three weeks for a bridge replacement project starting Monday, Aug. 22. (Photo: VDOT)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
goochlandva.us

VDOT Fairground Road Intersection Improvements Project

Work on the highly anticipated Fairground Road intersection improvements has officially begun. The community is encouraged to stay informed of road closures and impacts along the Fairground Road (Route 632) and Sandy Hook Road (Route 522) intersection. Once completed, the project will include a single-lane roundabout with additional turn lanes and sidewalks to improve user safety. Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) expected completion date for the project is Fall of 2023.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Powhatan County, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
thenewsprogress.com

Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
fredericksburg.today

Water main break on Lafayette Blvd

The City of Fredericksburg says the repair work to the damaged water main break which occurred overnight at Lafayette Blvd eastbound between the Blue Gray Pkwy and Young Street will continue to close this portion of the road for an undetermined amount of time. Please avoid the area. Notifications will occur when the full repair to the roadway is made.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Vdot#Take Old Buckingham Rd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy