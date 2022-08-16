ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

libertywingspan.com

Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
FRISCO, TX
mansfieldisd.org

MISD Receives Accountability Rating for 2021-22 School Term

The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 A-F Accountability Ratings. Mansfield ISD received a “B” rating for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents can visit TXSchools.gov for detailed information on MISD’s district and campus ratings. “I could not be prouder of the incredible work of our teachers, students...
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Company Files Bankruptcy Amid School-District Lawsuit

A local construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last Tuesday after allegedly being denied payment for services by the Arlington Independent School District. Now, dozens of impacted customers who deposited thousands of dollars with RJ Construction are watching with concern as their projects sit incomplete and unfinished. Some expressed...
ARLINGTON, TX
Denton announces new police chief

Denton announces new police chief

The city of Denton announced Wednesday that it has named its next police chief. City Manager Sara Hensley has selected Doug Shoemaker — the current police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado — for the position of Denton’s chief of police, according to a city news release. Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on Oct. 3, pending City Council confirmation. Shoemaker will assume leadership of the police department from current Police Chief Frank Dixon, who was promoted to the position of assistant city manager/director of public safety in March.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas

Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
