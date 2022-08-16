Read full article on original website
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA financial integrity rating, citing clerical errors
Lewisville ISD recently received a rating of F in the Texas Education Agency’s annual preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for school districts across the state. LISD is appealing the grade, saying it would have earned an A if not for a series of clerical errors. “Lewisville ISD...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
libertywingspan.com
Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
mansfieldisd.org
MISD Receives Accountability Rating for 2021-22 School Term
The Texas Education Agency released the 2021-2022 A-F Accountability Ratings. Mansfield ISD received a “B” rating for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents can visit TXSchools.gov for detailed information on MISD’s district and campus ratings. “I could not be prouder of the incredible work of our teachers, students...
Denton ISD, law enforcement reaffirm commitment to school safety
Around the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Denton ISD wants families and the community to know that there has been a “collective recommitment to remain vigilant and visible when it comes to school safety.”. Over the summer, the district’s five partnering law enforcement agencies — the Denton County...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Company Files Bankruptcy Amid School-District Lawsuit
A local construction company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last Tuesday after allegedly being denied payment for services by the Arlington Independent School District. Now, dozens of impacted customers who deposited thousands of dollars with RJ Construction are watching with concern as their projects sit incomplete and unfinished. Some expressed...
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
Denton announces new police chief
The city of Denton announced Wednesday that it has named its next police chief. City Manager Sara Hensley has selected Doug Shoemaker — the current police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado — for the position of Denton’s chief of police, according to a city news release. Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on Oct. 3, pending City Council confirmation. Shoemaker will assume leadership of the police department from current Police Chief Frank Dixon, who was promoted to the position of assistant city manager/director of public safety in March.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
inforney.com
Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas
Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
