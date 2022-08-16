ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Stratford eyes year one of Sun Belt soccer challenge

It’s not often that a brand-new collegiate athletic conference skyrockets to the top of its sport. This season, the Sun Belt might do just that. The SBC announced in April that men’s soccer will return to its docket in 2022, adding West Virginia, Marshall and Kentucky, among several others to the league. The aforementioned trio will help the SBC instantly become one of the toughest leagues in men’s college soccer, and the Mountaineers are picked to lead the pack.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach

West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Marshall Quarterback Named Starter at Virginia Tech

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former Marshall starting quarterback Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies, according to head coach Brent Pry. Wells, a Charleston, West Virginia native, passed for 3,532 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Herd as a redshirt freshman...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBOY 12 News

WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many fans are looking forward to more than just the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown man set to fight in ‘Rough N’ Rowdy’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rough N’ Rowdy bounces all around West Virginia a couple of times a year with a lot of different faces over time. One boxer from Morgantown just always seems to find his way into the ring for the event. “It’s what I was always meant for,” Shane Reed said. “It’s my […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY

Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?

WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team

Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

5 things every WVU freshman should know

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists

The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

