The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO