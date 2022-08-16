ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar.

Albuquerque offers services to homeless at Coronado Park after survey

Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park and stopping a few feet away from Aguilar, who was sitting under a tree. Garcia then pulled out a handgun and shot at Aguilar. APD says it appeared he missed the first shot and then shot a second time, hitting Aguilar. Garcia then walked to his bike and fled the area.

Officials say investigators learned Garcia sold drugs to homeless people at the park. APD says they were told Garcia was part of a group that controlled the park and sectioned off parts of the park for people to live in. He has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Comments / 3

Felicia Adkins
2d ago

drugs at the tent city park control and murder that park had it all now they're making more around the city it's just great

Reply
4
 

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launch new program to track stolen guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun. If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death

Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for men accused in murder of Albuquerque teens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens has been delayed again. Stephen Goldman Junior, Julio Almentero and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of Colin Romero,15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Investigators say the two teens were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

