ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired Into Group Home Van on East Side of Providence - Juvenile Arrested
Providence police are investigating a report of shots being fired into a group home van on the East Side on Thursday afternoon. A juvenile has been arrested, according to police. About Incident. Shortly after 1 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received reports that shots were fired into a...
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
ABC6.com
Mother claims sons were targeted in 4th of July block party arrests
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — Providence Police releasing new body camera footage from a block party back on the fourth of July. According to police, officers first arrived at Glenham and Taylor streets because of a noise complaint call. What they found, was a fire that was set by fireworks...
Fall River man convicted in deadly hammer attack
A Fall River man has been found guilty of brutally killing another man with a hammer in 2018.
ABC6.com
Man, 42, found guilty of fatal hammer attack in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 42-year-old man has been convicted of brutally killing another man with a hammer in Fall River nearly four years ago. Adam Levesque was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2018, Fall...
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge
A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.
ABC6.com
Man who owns home connected to Charlotte Lester case faces assault charges
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that a man who owns a home recently connected to the case of missing Charlotte Lester has been charged with assault. Mark Perkins, 62, was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Staples Avenue after police got a call for a disturbance.
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, faces deportation
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been sentenced for possessing nearly 2 kilos of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Robinson Padilla-Rosario was sentenced to sixteen months in federal custody and two years of federal supervised release.
ABC6.com
Providence police release body cam footage from Fourth of July arrests
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have released body camera footage from a block party on the Fourth of July, that resulted in four arrests. Police responded at about 2 a.m. to Glenham and Taylor streets. The following day, neighbors that attended that block party who spoke with ABC6 told us about the force used by Providence Police that night.
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee
WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges
Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
