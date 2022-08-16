ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Winter and Vandamme

Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
VERDI, NV
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Feather River Watershed: A confluence of history, habitat, and call for preservation

Glittering rivers of vibrant trout, sprawling meadows tucked in quiet forest pockets, mountain skylines serrated with conifers rolling as far as the eye can see – when you consider the magnificence of Plumas County and the Upper Feather River Watershed, what imagery comes to mind? Is it the pristine habitat of rivers and lakes, forests and canyons? The creatures that thrive here? Is it the faces of people of this amazing community – one rooted so deeply in the nation’s history – that marks this place?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Seneca welcomes new ultrasound technologist

It’s been a long search, but a new Ultrasound Technologist is now on staff at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester. Seneca welcomed Ultrasound Technologist Monica Pitlock. Monica comes from Oroville Hospital where she works full-time. She is a Plumas County native who grew up in Greenville. She has a background in phlebotomy and has worked as a phlebotomist for many years. Monica recently went back to school for ultrasound at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Sacramento and graduated from the ultrasound program in January of 2021. Monica is very excited to join the Seneca family and thanks everyone for having her here, “Plumas County really is a slice of heaven”.
CHESTER, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
Plumas County News

County/private partnership could lead to Chester Town Plaza

An idyllic vision emerges as proponents of a Chester Town Plaza share their ideas to turn the existing Chester Park into a year-round venue for Almanor Basin residents and tourists. Two of those individuals — Susan Bryner and Chelssa Outland — shared those plans with the Plumas County Board of...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Culvert work to begin on 147 later this month

Caltrans plans o begin work Aug. 29 on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 147 in Plumas County. The $432,000 project includes $297,000 in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. “Drainage systems are a vital component of state highway...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Americana Festival returns for the Labor Day Weekend

You should plan on spending a beautiful Labor Day Weekend with the Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival. Two full days of amazing musicians who have two years of pent up performances in them. Saturday, Sept. 3 features two headliners; the Keith Little Band featuring Tristan Clarridge and the Bowties. The music...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Fish are stacking up at the Branch but catching can be difficult

This past week overnight temperatures dropped into the low 40s with daytime temperatures reaching into the mid-80s at Lake Almanor. There will be an increase in both daytime and nighttime temperatures this coming week, with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s. Water temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s and water level continues to drop.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.

