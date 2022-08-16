Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Plumas County News
Winter and Vandamme
Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Feather River Watershed: A confluence of history, habitat, and call for preservation
Glittering rivers of vibrant trout, sprawling meadows tucked in quiet forest pockets, mountain skylines serrated with conifers rolling as far as the eye can see – when you consider the magnificence of Plumas County and the Upper Feather River Watershed, what imagery comes to mind? Is it the pristine habitat of rivers and lakes, forests and canyons? The creatures that thrive here? Is it the faces of people of this amazing community – one rooted so deeply in the nation’s history – that marks this place?
Plumas County News
Seneca welcomes new ultrasound technologist
It’s been a long search, but a new Ultrasound Technologist is now on staff at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester. Seneca welcomed Ultrasound Technologist Monica Pitlock. Monica comes from Oroville Hospital where she works full-time. She is a Plumas County native who grew up in Greenville. She has a background in phlebotomy and has worked as a phlebotomist for many years. Monica recently went back to school for ultrasound at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Sacramento and graduated from the ultrasound program in January of 2021. Monica is very excited to join the Seneca family and thanks everyone for having her here, “Plumas County really is a slice of heaven”.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
Plumas County News
County/private partnership could lead to Chester Town Plaza
An idyllic vision emerges as proponents of a Chester Town Plaza share their ideas to turn the existing Chester Park into a year-round venue for Almanor Basin residents and tourists. Two of those individuals — Susan Bryner and Chelssa Outland — shared those plans with the Plumas County Board of...
marketplace.org
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
Plumas County News
Culvert work to begin on 147 later this month
Caltrans plans o begin work Aug. 29 on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 147 in Plumas County. The $432,000 project includes $297,000 in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. “Drainage systems are a vital component of state highway...
Plumas County News
Americana Festival returns for the Labor Day Weekend
You should plan on spending a beautiful Labor Day Weekend with the Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival. Two full days of amazing musicians who have two years of pent up performances in them. Saturday, Sept. 3 features two headliners; the Keith Little Band featuring Tristan Clarridge and the Bowties. The music...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
Plumas County News
Fish are stacking up at the Branch but catching can be difficult
This past week overnight temperatures dropped into the low 40s with daytime temperatures reaching into the mid-80s at Lake Almanor. There will be an increase in both daytime and nighttime temperatures this coming week, with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s. Water temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s and water level continues to drop.
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
