'Hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever': Milwaukee Ale House in the Third Ward is closing after 25 years

The Milwaukee Ale House, a main attraction along the Milwaukee River in the Third Ward, is closing after 25 years.

The Ale House posted the closure on Facebook, saying it leases the space and the "building owners have decided to go in a different direction."

"Very few places have been around for this long. After such a long tenure here on the water, we are losing our beautiful home, and the city is losing a staple in the restaurant and brewing scene," the post said.

Milwaukee Ale House, 233 N Water St., is the home of Milwaukee Brewing Co., popular for beers like Louie's Demise, MKE IPA, Outboard, O-Gii and more.

Jim McCabe opened Milwaukee Ale House in 1997 and later expanded it to brew more beer at its former home on South Second Street, and now currently at 1128 N. Ninth Street near the old Pabst Brewery, all while the Ale House remained open.

When the company moved to the 43,000-square-foot facility at the Pabst Brewery District in 2019, it wanted to expand brewing from up to 50,000 barrels a year to 200,000 barrels a year .

This was also under new leadership after McCabe moved to marketing and production and Dave Hock was named the new CEO.

Then in March this year, the company put itself up for sale, saying it is "focused on finding a strategic buyer for the assets and operation" of Milwaukee Brewing Co.

On Facebook and in a news release, the Milwaukee Ale House did not say if its other issues were related to the closure of the longtime restaurant.

In a Journal Sentinel story published in June , Hock said that their rent at Milwaukee Ale House would jump sharply.

Hock did not immediately respond to a request for an interview after Milwaukee Ale House announced the closing.

On Facebook, the Ale House said "hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now," keeping open the option that a new location could arise.

Milwaukee Ale House said it would keep "tapping kegs and frying curds until the very end."

It will celebrate its history there with special releases and "throwback pricing," noting that its beer cost $2.50 when it first opened.

Milwaukee Ale House will remain open until Sept. 11. For more information call 414-276-2337 or visit ale-house.com .

Beck Salgado of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

