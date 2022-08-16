ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police investigate two commercial burglaries

YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
YORK, ME
Ellsworth American

Portland man indicted on murder charge

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
wgan.com

wabi.tv

railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

