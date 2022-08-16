Read full article on original website
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
WPFO
Man accused of stealing $21,000 worth of building supplies from Maine businesses
A western Maine man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of building supplies from two businesses. The Kennebec County Sheriff's office says 29-year-old Joshua Hine of Temple stole items from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield. The total value of the stolen items is about...
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
York police investigate two commercial burglaries
YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
Ellsworth American
Portland man indicted on murder charge
ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
York police work to identify suspects in Oceanside Store robbery
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning. "The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth...
One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
Maine State Police Say a Deputy is Accused of Domestic Violence
A Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. Maine State Police say the investigation began after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The report was about alleged ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner. Department of...
wabi.tv
Two people killed in Berwick crash identified
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
wabi.tv
Convicted Maine murderer to be released pending possible new trial
LIMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Limington man who was convicted of murdering his neighbor and sentenced to 38 years in prison will now be released while he waits for a new trial. Bruce Akers was convicted in 2020 for the murder of Douglas Flint with a machete in 2016. Flint’s...
WGME
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
Two killed in Berwick crash Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — A crash involving two vehicles in Berwick on Sunday resulted in two deaths. It happened on Portland Street (Route 4) near where the street intersects with Old Route 4, according to a release from Berwick police. "A 1999 Volvo S70 was traveling southbound passing multiple cars...
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Business in Casco, Maine, Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
Advocates call for additional resources following death of man held at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement in Southern Maine is investigating after another person being held at Cumberland County was found dead. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old James Mannion of Portland was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning. A corrections officer was making rounds and...
Deputies identify person who died in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — The person who died in their cell Sunday at the Cumberland County Jail has been identified. James Mannion, 30, of Portland, died while in custody at the jail, according to a news release issued Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. A corrections officer was making...
