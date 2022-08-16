Read full article on original website
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many fans are looking forward to more than just the […]
Polendey’s experience as the only WVU player who has faced Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and Pitt haven’t squared off on the gridiron in 11 years. However, there is one player on WVU’s roster who has faced Panthers while that rivalry was on hiatus. It just wasn’t in a gold and blue uniform. Tight end Brian...
Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback
The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.
West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off
West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off
OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis
Another newcomer has arrived in Morgantown.
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
Stratford eyes year one of Sun Belt soccer challenge
It’s not often that a brand-new collegiate athletic conference skyrockets to the top of its sport. This season, the Sun Belt might do just that. The SBC announced in April that men’s soccer will return to its docket in 2022, adding West Virginia, Marshall and Kentucky, among several others to the league. The aforementioned trio will help the SBC instantly become one of the toughest leagues in men’s college soccer, and the Mountaineers are picked to lead the pack.
Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season
Check out what number each player will be sporting this season.
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
5 things every WVU freshman should know
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
Brewster Tabbed to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday. With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list,...
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
