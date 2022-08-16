ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Town, 8th District share financials for possible merger

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
8th Utilities District headquarters in Manchester. 8th Utilities District

MANCHESTER — The Eighth Utilities District Board of Directors took no action at its meeting Monday night on a proposed merger of fire and sewer services with the town, but said its financial records were submitted to the town and the matter remains under consideration.

WHAT: The Eighth Utilities District is a special taxing authority that provides a mostly volunteer fire department and sewer services to the northern third region of Manchester.

HOW: When Manchester consolidated its school districts in 1932, the town absorbed other district assets, but the Eighth School and Utilities District kept its fire and sewer departments and began collecting its own taxes to provide those services.

