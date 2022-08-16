Read full article on original website
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Summer is Almost Over for the Kiddos - 3 Fun Things to do Before Heading Back to Daycare and SchoolMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Vendor Highlights at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Vegan SoulFest, Trading Card Convention, Folk Metal Fest, and more
Enjoy Baltimore’s great outdoors this weekend with a vegan food festival, Disney movie night, an educational elephant meet-and-greet, and more!. Plus, there a several opportunities for musical and theatrical performances. Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:. The Box, Thursday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hopkins graduates create Celcy kitchen appliance to modernize home cooking
Two Baltimore natives and Johns Hopkins graduates have created a smart appliance system to make it easier for families and working professionals to have a home-prepared meal without having to cook it themselves. The appliance, called Celcy, is currently in its beta program and is looking for 100 individuals to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Jumanji’ showing at Bengie’s Drive-In Movie Theatre to raise money for homeless veterans
Moviegoers can catch a flick at Bengie’s Drive-In Movie Theatre while supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and substance abuse disorder during a fundraiser Thursday night. The drive-in theater, located at 3417 Eastern Blvd. in Middle River, will show the 1995 movie “Jumanji,” starring Robbin Williams, as part of local nonprofit...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Pierce’s Park 10th Birthday Bash – This Sunday August 21
Sunday, August 21, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join Waterfront Partnership on Sunday, August 21, for Pierce’s Park Birthday Bash, a FREE family-friendly event to celebrate 10 years of Pierce’s Park! Enjoy FREE entertainment, funnel cake from Baltimore’s own Funnel Cake King, boogie down with DJ Edible, and adorn your faces with Kinderklown face painting! At 11:30, grab a seat to watch the amazing, marvelous Dextre Tripp as he performs jaw-dropping circus feats. Stay and learn the 3-ball juggle from the master himself!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: A plan to bring back ‘Big Pink’; John Waters Restrooms get a national nod; Madison Park North groundbreaking; Cheryl Casciani retires; Bolton Hill’s ‘dragon stairwell’ house sells
Hampden is a little more ordinary this month after the giant pink Flamingosaurus disappeared from in front of the former Café Hon restaurant on West 36th Street. Artist Randall Gornowich said he and several others took down the last section of the 30-foot sculpture — its torso – around 6 a.m. on July 30. He had previously removed its head and legs.
baltimorefishbowl.com
GANGSTAGRASS This Sunday August 21 at Baltimore Soundstage
If Jay-Z and Johnny Cash had a baby, they would be the Emmy-Nominated super band Gangstagrass that Howie Mandel called “the recipe America has been looking for.”. “Suppose, just suppose, you could take a little of everything that’s great about this country and distill it. The creativity, the ingenuity, the strength of the struggles of so many of its people — indigenous, enslaved or otherwise. And then take that distilled energy and creativity and transform it to musical form. What would you say if I told you that it’s being done?”
baltimorefishbowl.com
Upper Fells Point
Muralist Jaz Erenberg brings a splash of color to Upper Fells Point. Tropical plants are taking root in Upper Fells Point, where Afro-Latina muralist Jaz Erenberg is turning her home into a work of art. “For the Love of Tropics” is the title of a three-story mural that Erenberg is...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Society for Science awards grants to three Baltimore-area STEM organizations, including two Presidential Award recipients
The national nonprofit Society for Science this year awarded a total of $10,000 to three Baltimore-area grassroots organizations supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in their communities. The local organizations include the Baltimore-based Safe Alternative Foundation for Education (SAFE), the Owings Mills-based Black Girls Dive Foundation, and the West...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program
Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
