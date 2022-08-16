Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
Related
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves rumors: Atlanta already working to lock up another young star
The Atlanta Braves are making quick work in trying to secure the talents of their All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson before he reaches the open market. The Atlanta Braves barely have let the ink dry on the fresh contract extension with rising star Michael Harris II. Harris looks to be on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award in the National League. Now Atlanta to want to sign another core member of their playoff team who is much sooner than Harris to reach free agency.
CBS Sports
Max Scherzer, Mets are overvalued vs. Braves, plus other best bets for Wednesday
It seems holding in can be an effective strategy for earning a new contract. It certainly worked for Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. The average annual payout of $19.1 million surpasses the deal Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed earlier this year.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves recall pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok, veteran infielder Ryan Goins
ATLANTA -- The Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in...
Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers
The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
CBS Sports
Mets set to promote Brett Baty, one of baseball's top prospects, to majors, per report
The New York Mets are set to call up top prospect Brett Baty, Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reports. According to the New York Post, the roster move will be made on Wednesday, which means Baty will report to Atlanta -- presumably in time for the final two games of the Mets' key series against the Braves.
MLB・
Yankees fans immediately crash from walk-off high after disaster vs. Blue Jays
After Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam the night prior, the New York Yankees fell back to Earth in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 18. Things have not been going well for the New York Yankees ever since they returned from the All-Star break. They have lost the past five series in a row, with the once-potent batting order being unable to produce runs. There was some hope on Wednesday night, however, as Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam to help the team pick up the 8-7 win in extra innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Brett Baty’s family react to first career home run with Mets
New York Mets prospect Brett Baty homered in his first MLB at-bat, and his family was there to see it in-person in Atlanta. There is a lot of prospect talk out of New York. After much speculation, it was confirmed that the New York Mets would be calling up second-overall prospect Brett Baty and that he would start at third base on Aug. 17 for their game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty made an immediate impact by mashing a two-run homer in his first career at-bat with the Mets.
Astros teach White Sox a lesson in what playoff baseball looks like
The Houston Astros showed that they are ready for the postseason at the expense of the Chicago White Sox. The Chicago White Sox had a successful first season under Tony La Russa in 2021, which resulted in them making the postseason for the second consecutive year. 2022, however, has been a disaster for the team from the Southside of Chicago. Yet, they were still 61-57 entering their game on Aug. 18. Unfortunately for them, it was against the American League-leading Houston Astros.
James Paxton proves being a Red Sox pitcher alone might be bad for your health
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with numerous injuries this season. James Paxton proved there may be something in the dirty water. The Boston Red Sox have had several issues with their rotation and bullpen this season, particularly when it comes to the health of the arms at their disposal.
Cardinals make ‘old-man’ history in demolition of Rockies
A pair of St. Louis Cardinals helped to combine for some ‘old-man’ history in their 13-0 beating against the Colorado Rockies. Age is nothing but a number to this year’s St. Louis Cardinals. At least that was the case for them on Thursday during their beat down against the Colorado Rockies.
Ranking each piece of Atlanta Braves young core after Harris extension
Michael Harris II just signed a long-term extension with the Atlanta Braves, but where does he rank among the many team’s star-studded young core?. Somehow, someway, the Atlanta Braves keep signing players to long-term extensions that bring cost certainty to the Braves, long-term security to players, and enormous happiness for the fans. Hey, 29 other MLB teams, this is how you set up a long-term winner without spending egregious amounts of money and how to develop a sustainable winning pathway for a franchise.
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
Noah Syndergaard has start against Mets pushed back for second time this season
Noah Syndergaard is having another scheduled start against the Mets pushed back a day, meaning he will not face his former team and get extra rest instead.
NBC Sports
Little League World Series: Age limits, roster size and TV schedule
It’s almost time for the most wholesome, yet competitive sporting event of the year: the Little League World Series. Twenty teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international – will convene in Williamsport, Pa. this August for the annual tournament. While you’re...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0