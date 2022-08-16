New York Mets prospect Brett Baty homered in his first MLB at-bat, and his family was there to see it in-person in Atlanta. There is a lot of prospect talk out of New York. After much speculation, it was confirmed that the New York Mets would be calling up second-overall prospect Brett Baty and that he would start at third base on Aug. 17 for their game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty made an immediate impact by mashing a two-run homer in his first career at-bat with the Mets.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO