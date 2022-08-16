Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Spice Shares Video for New Song “Munch (Feelin’ U)”: Watch
Bronx drill rapper Ice Spice is back with the video for her new single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” It’s the follow-up to “No Clarity” and “Name of Love.” When she announced the single’s release date, she shared a screenshot of an apparent DM from Drake: “That munch and your on the radar freestyle hard af I’mma play em on our radio show.” Check out the “Munch” video below.
Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
M.I.A. Shares New Song “Popular”: Listen
M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sumerlands Share Song From New Album Dreamkiller: Listen
Sumerlands have released a new song called “Edge of the Knife.” It’s the second single from the Philadelphia heavy metal band’s sophomore album Dreamkiller. Take a listen to the new song below. Vocalist Brendan Radigan, drummer Justin DeTore, guitarist, John Powers, bassist, Brad Raub, and guitarist,...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties
Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1973's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen
Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes DJ'ed at his new club night last month, which also saw him do some Rammstein karaoke
Madonna and the Roots Play “Music” With Classroom Instruments on Fallon: Watch
Madonna was a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After sitting down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the pop icon joined the host and the Roots to play her 2000 single “Music” using classroom instruments. Watch that happen below. Madonna...
ABC News
Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage to play Black Sabbath songs following his surgery
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi staged a mini Black Sabbath reunion Monday at the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a sporting event held in the metal legends' hometown of Birmingham, England. The show marked Osbourne's first live performance since he appeared on the 2019 American Music Awards. Osbourne...
Pitchfork
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0