Pitchfork

Ice Spice Shares Video for New Song “Munch (Feelin’ U)”: Watch

Bronx drill rapper Ice Spice is back with the video for her new single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” It’s the follow-up to “No Clarity” and “Name of Love.” When she announced the single’s release date, she shared a screenshot of an apparent DM from Drake: “That munch and your on the radar freestyle hard af I’mma play em on our radio show.” Check out the “Munch” video below.
Pitchfork

Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch

Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

M.I.A. Shares New Song “Popular”: Listen

M.I.A. has shared a new single from her forthcoming album MATA, a track titled “Popular.” It’s produced by Boaz van de Beats and Diplo. Check it out below. MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM. She announced the project in May, sharing “The One” at the time. With the album, she also revealed that she’s a born-again Christian. Prior to “The One,” she’d shared another song titled “Babylon” to coincide with an NFT auction of her 2010 mixtape Vicki Leekx. MATA does not yet have a release date.
Complex

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’

When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
Pitchfork

Sumerlands Share Song From New Album Dreamkiller: Listen

Sumerlands have released a new song called “Edge of the Knife.” It’s the second single from the Philadelphia heavy metal band’s sophomore album Dreamkiller. Take a listen to the new song below. Vocalist Brendan Radigan, drummer Justin DeTore, guitarist, John Powers, bassist, Brad Raub, and guitarist,...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Louder

The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties

Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1973's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Pitchfork

Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen

Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
Pitchfork

Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Dinosaur Jr. and Circuit des Yeux Share Covers in THX Spatial Audio: Listen

Dinosaur Jr., Circuit des Yeux, and the jazz musician Anat Cohen have each shared a song recorded using THX Spatial Audio, a technology described by the company as next-generation surround sound. Dinosaur Jr. covered the Zombies’ “Whenever You’re Ready,” Circuit des Yeux took on Bauhaus’ “Double Dare,” and Anat Cohen recorded new song “Calling Vic Juris.” Click those links to check out the 24-bit tracks, all via the audiophile streaming service Qobuz, which commissioned the project.
Pitchfork

Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Dean Fertita, guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age and the Dead Weather, has announced his new album, Tropical Gothclub. It’s due out November 4 via Third Man. Fertita has also shared a new single from the release called “Wheels Within Wheels.” The track will not only be included on Tropical Gothclub, but will also be released on 7" vinyl with the song “Street Level” on B-side. Listen to it below.
