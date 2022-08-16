A 10-year-old boy has part of his leg amputated after shark attack off Florida Keys

MIAMI - A 10-year-old boy bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys over the weekend had to have part of his leg amputated. Jameson Reeder Jr. was bitten by a shark on Saturday. Authorities were called to Looe Key reef to help him around 4:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Jameson, while on vacation with his parents and sibling, "took a crushing blow below his knee" from what the family believes was a bull shark as he was snorkeling along a shallow reef, his uncle Joshua Reeder said in a Facebook post. Jameson...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO