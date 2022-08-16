Read full article on original website
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
wmot.org
Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
WSMV
Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August. Three of those...
Woman Charged After Smuggling Drugs Into Prison While Kissing Inmate
The woman is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
WSMV
One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
WSMV
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Student charged following threat at Stewart County High School
A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT LATE LAST WEEK, WHO ADVISED HIS UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOMETIME AFTER AUGUST 6TH. THE 12 FOOT UTILITY TRAILER WITH A 2 FOOT DOVE TAIL HAS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS AND HAS NO RAILS AND A WHITE TOOLBOX BOLTED TO THE FRONT. THE RUNNERS ARE 2 X 5 SQUARE TUBING AND WAS BUILT WITH A SCISSOR LIFT PLATFORM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Nashville police release video after original muted words, dispute any deletion
Metro Nashville Police Department officials explained Wednesday that four curse words from a body-worn camera video were muted, adding that the editing process didn't delete or splice the footage.
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
WSMV
LIVE: MNPD holds press conference regarding editing of body camera footage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is set to hold a press conference regarding the editing of body camera footage at 4 p.m. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
