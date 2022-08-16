ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wmot.org

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Only, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hickman County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Hickman County, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drugs#Tdoc#Violent Crime
WSMV

One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT LATE LAST WEEK, WHO ADVISED HIS UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN SOMETIME AFTER AUGUST 6TH. THE 12 FOOT UTILITY TRAILER WITH A 2 FOOT DOVE TAIL HAS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS AND HAS NO RAILS AND A WHITE TOOLBOX BOLTED TO THE FRONT. THE RUNNERS ARE 2 X 5 SQUARE TUBING AND WAS BUILT WITH A SCISSOR LIFT PLATFORM. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy