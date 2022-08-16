ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Maserati MC20 Morphs into 740-Horsepower Project24 Track Weapon

The Maserati Project24 is a track-only supercar based on the MC20, and just 62 examples will be built. The MC20’s Nettuno 3.0-liter V-6 engine has been tuned to make 740 horsepower, a 119-hp increase, thanks to a pair of new turbochargers. The Project24 makes its track focus clear with...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

House of Ettore: The Bugatti Château Is Where the Brand's Past Meets Its Present

Back in 1909, in the contested Alsatian French/German border town of Molsheim, the erudite artisans of the Milanese Bugatti family—son Ettore, backed by father Carlo—acquired a factory to begin producing their namesake automobiles. Engineered and designed to be the fastest and the loveliest cars in the world, intended to compete with Bentleys on the track and Rolls-Royces at the opera, Bugattis earned a name that soon became synonymous with speed, beauty, and exclusivity.
BUSINESS
Motorious

The Speedtail is Peak McLaren and It Is For Sale at Mecum's Monterey Auction

If this car looks like a rocket ship, that's because it is…. With only 106 models produced, the Mclaren SpeedTail could be called one of our most legendary and desirable supercars. Sending power to the wheels is a massively powerful engine that would startle even well-experienced racing car drivers and break the limits of traditional performance. On top of that, the extremely low production number set the vehicle apart from other brands with a more significant emphasis on volume. All these things make the SpeedTail an iconic sports car, and we haven't even gotten into the exterior styling yet.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Monterey, CA
Cars
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Cars
CarBuzz.com

Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start

Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
ENTERTAINMENT
CarBuzz.com

This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One

Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible

California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mate Rimac
MotorAuthority

2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines

With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

Polestar’s All-Electric Roadster To Enter Production for 2026 Debut

Following the success of the Polestar O₂, the Swedish automotive brand has announced that its all-electric roadster will be entering production as the Polestar 6. Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 will join the lineup as an expanded and remodeled take on the forthcoming Polestar Precept, also known as the Polestar 5.
CARS
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.

To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Previews#Vehicle Shows#French#Chiron#Quail#Nevera

Comments / 0

Community Policy