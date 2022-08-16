Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Maserati MC20 Morphs into 740-Horsepower Project24 Track Weapon
The Maserati Project24 is a track-only supercar based on the MC20, and just 62 examples will be built. The MC20’s Nettuno 3.0-liter V-6 engine has been tuned to make 740 horsepower, a 119-hp increase, thanks to a pair of new turbochargers. The Project24 makes its track focus clear with...
CAR AND DRIVER
House of Ettore: The Bugatti Château Is Where the Brand's Past Meets Its Present
Back in 1909, in the contested Alsatian French/German border town of Molsheim, the erudite artisans of the Milanese Bugatti family—son Ettore, backed by father Carlo—acquired a factory to begin producing their namesake automobiles. Engineered and designed to be the fastest and the loveliest cars in the world, intended to compete with Bentleys on the track and Rolls-Royces at the opera, Bugattis earned a name that soon became synonymous with speed, beauty, and exclusivity.
The Speedtail is Peak McLaren and It Is For Sale at Mecum's Monterey Auction
If this car looks like a rocket ship, that's because it is…. With only 106 models produced, the Mclaren SpeedTail could be called one of our most legendary and desirable supercars. Sending power to the wheels is a massively powerful engine that would startle even well-experienced racing car drivers and break the limits of traditional performance. On top of that, the extremely low production number set the vehicle apart from other brands with a more significant emphasis on volume. All these things make the SpeedTail an iconic sports car, and we haven't even gotten into the exterior styling yet.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti has a new car planned for 2022 Monterey Car Week, and it will be the "last of its kind"
Bugatti will use the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to reveal a new model, which has been previewed in short teaser videos posted to social media. The mystery model will be revealed on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier...
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
MotorAuthority
Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible
California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
hypebeast.com
Polestar’s All-Electric Roadster To Enter Production for 2026 Debut
Following the success of the Polestar O₂, the Swedish automotive brand has announced that its all-electric roadster will be entering production as the Polestar 6. Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 will join the lineup as an expanded and remodeled take on the forthcoming Polestar Precept, also known as the Polestar 5.
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Why A 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe Sold For $761,800
A mere two weeks ago, we reported on a one-of-13 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupes being auctioned. When we wrote the initial article, the bid stood at $275,000. The offer ended on 4 August, and somebody paid a grand total of $761,800 for this iconic AMG model. To give...
Autoblog
James May was hospitalized after Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution crash
British auto journalist and TV host James May was reportedly whisked to the hospital after a crash during filming of The Grand Tour. The presenter was said to have been driving a yellow Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII at 75 mph when he crashed into a tunnel wall. Fortunately, The Sun...
