Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Staley Credit Union Announces Three Executive Promotions
August 15, 2022 – Staley Credit Union announced the promotions of Cindy Anderson, Rodney Weeks, and Julie Croslow. With over 20 years of experience at Staley CU, Cindy has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer where she provides oversight for all financial functions, develops financial strategies to drive the credit union’s vision and oversees all Digital Services including implementation of new products. During her tenure, she has held various roles within Accounting, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. Cindy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from University of Illinois (cum laude); she is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and a Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE).
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
WAND TV
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
wdbr.com
Secret Service at Southeast
Springfield Public Schools District 186 is hosting a program in partnership with the United States Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center Program. United States Attorney, Greg Harris and Illinois States Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be in attendance. The program will focus on the United States Secret Service research, analysis...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
ABC7 Chicago
Springfield State Fair 2022: Illinois Department of Corrections inmates help beautify fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Thousands of flowers are in bloom at the Illinois State Fair, and it may surprise you to learn who is behind all of the beautiful landscaping: inmates from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Every year, the Illinois DOC brings inmates from central Illinois to assist with sprucing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA
Illinois State Fair Economic Impact to Springfield Area
Eleven days of fun, entertainment, and fair food draws a lot of people to the Springfield area. Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance sees the difference when events like the State Fair take place. President and CEO Ryan McCrady shares more insight.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
U of I graduate finishes 35-year journey to get dream degree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It took him 35 years, but Christopher Young finally received his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois in May. The 53-year-old Navy veteran and and former Champaign Police officer said he has been interested in space since a young age. “I blame Star Trek. Scotty was an […]
nprillinois.org
Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices
Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
advantagenews.com
Common Sense Caravan rallies in Springfield
As schools across the state begin this week, a parents’ rights group rallied outside the Illinois statehouse Tuesday to call attention to issues they say are hurting their children. Awake Illinois founder Shannon Adcock organized the rally she called the “Common Sense Caravan.” Several dozen people from across the...
capitolwolf.com
A no-go for grow
A blow to Springfield’s cannabis industry Tuesday night, as Alderman declined to refer a petition to the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission that might have allowed expansion of craft cannabis. The vote was 6 – 4 against a resolution to make the referral. Voting in support of it were...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
WAND TV
Decatur jet service remains for now
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – United Express jet service remains in Decatur at least for now. SkyWest, which operates United Express serving the Decatur Airport, announced in March Decatur is among 29 communities it wants to stop serving due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The federal government threw a wrench into those plans as it looks at how those cities will be impacted by losing their essential air service.
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
Comments / 0