August 15, 2022 – Staley Credit Union announced the promotions of Cindy Anderson, Rodney Weeks, and Julie Croslow. With over 20 years of experience at Staley CU, Cindy has been promoted to Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer where she provides oversight for all financial functions, develops financial strategies to drive the credit union’s vision and oversees all Digital Services including implementation of new products. During her tenure, she has held various roles within Accounting, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. Cindy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from University of Illinois (cum laude); she is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and a Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE).

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO