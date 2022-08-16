ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio

By Laura Johnston, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 34

Leroy Jenkins
2d ago

CRT is false racist nonsense. What's contained in its curriculum is fiction. The fact that some teachers are most definitely pushing it without parents knowledge is the problem.

Reply(5)
17
Loaded MAGA-zine
2d ago

CRT is being taught in schools. The course may not be called CRT 101 like in college,but it's tenets are being taught! this is fact!

Reply(7)
10
Cora Ida Dora
2d ago

Only those parents who don’t care about their kids have faith in the schools that push CRT and transgender promotion.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Huron, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
wyso.org

Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary

Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Railroads#Ohio House#Crt#City Hall#Ohioans
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Teacher wage gap seen as a reason for short staffing in schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new wage gap report shows just how little teaching jobs have adjusted for inflation, which some believe has led to short staffing in schools across the country and especially in Ohio. According to the study done by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Ohio teachers make...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy