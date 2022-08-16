The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio

Read full article on original website
Leroy Jenkins
2d ago
CRT is false racist nonsense. What's contained in its curriculum is fiction. The fact that some teachers are most definitely pushing it without parents knowledge is the problem.
Reply(5)
17
Loaded MAGA-zine
2d ago
CRT is being taught in schools. The course may not be called CRT 101 like in college,but it's tenets are being taught! this is fact!
Reply(7)
10
Cora Ida Dora
2d ago
Only those parents who don’t care about their kids have faith in the schools that push CRT and transgender promotion.
Reply(2)
14
Related
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
wyso.org
As school year starts in Ohio, districts struggle with thousands of open teaching positions
As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them, with districts struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union says people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the profession because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases drop for third consecutive week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the third week in a row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has dropped. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 24,067 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update, down 1,949 from a week ago. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases...
Ted Diadiun’s column nailed it on need for a people’s vote in Ohio on abortion
Although I am pro-choice, the August 14 Ted Diadiun column, “Vote of support for Roe reversal,” is outstanding. Diadiun points out that, in Kansas, where the people got to decide, abortion was made legal, but in Indiana, where the state legislature got to decide, abortion was made illegal except in rare cases.
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
wyso.org
Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers get $10M in bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Money managers for the Ohio teachers’ pension fund are getting nearly $10 million in performance bonuses after a controversial vote by the State Teachers Retirement System’s governing board. The board voted 9-2 to approve bonuses for about a hundred members of the investment staff, even though the pension fund lost $3 […]
cleveland19.com
Teacher wage gap seen as a reason for short staffing in schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new wage gap report shows just how little teaching jobs have adjusted for inflation, which some believe has led to short staffing in schools across the country and especially in Ohio. According to the study done by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Ohio teachers make...
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
wyso.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Big Ohio donors to GOP group behind Nan Whaley attack ad include DeWine appointees, state contractors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican group now airing a TV ad to help Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election this year has received big-dollar donations from DeWine appointees to state boards and companies that do business with the state, public records show. The Republican Governors Association’s campaign arm, the RGA...
Ohio attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 34