Stan Smith
2d ago
I'm a Graduate of one of these Colleges. Trust me it's what YOU DO with the education that makes the difference. I consider myself one of the "Diamonds" among many plain rocks!
the_quiet_things
2d ago
I actually applied to one of those schools, had no idea their graduation rate was low. I’d applied based on tuition prices but chose somewhere else.
Maryland university lists 'anti-racist' activism as 'preferred' qualification for student writing tutor job
The University of Maryland, Baltimore, lists "anti-racist" activism as a "preferred" qualification for students who are applying to be a writing consultant. Writing consultants at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, are tasked with providing feedback to students on course assignments, and assisting with cover letters, grant writing, and other writing work.
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Report: Washington, D.C. Ranked As the Nation’s Best City For Black Entrepreneurs
Incfile, a Texas-based firm that assists startups with official filings, conducted a study ranking Washington, D.C. as the nation’s best city for Black entrepreneurs. The study ranked the 10 best and five worst cities for Black entrepreneurs to start their businesses based on median income, cost of living, revenue-generation by Black-owned businesses, the city’s Black population, and how many Black residents responded to the U.S. Census.
Universal basic income 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in nine days
Residents in the city of Evanston, Illinois, have nine days to apply for a basic income pilot program, which will give participants $500 a month for a year.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top Five August 19-21
School is back in session, so it’s time to get out this weekend and explore all that Downtown Frederick has to offer. Teachers can forget about grading papers and celebrate happy hour on Friday evening. You can enjoy a special theater tour (for free!), jam at a concert under the stars featuring three bands, including a local Frederick favorite, experience the joy of not one but two Drag brunches, and take in a patriotic concert with the United States Army Field Band (also free, but tickets are required). We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
weaa.org
Baltimore begins processing payments for guaranteed income pilot program
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore is launching a guaranteed pilot program aimed at reducing poverty in the city. Mayor Brandon Scott announced plans for the pilot program in the spring and now his office has named the 200 families that will participate in the program. "The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund...
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced on Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came after County Executive Steuart Pittman formally tendered […]
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
loudounnow.com
School Division Avoids Teacher Shortage Crunch
Although many of the nation’s schools are scrambling to find enough teachers as the new school year draws near, Loudoun County Public Schools seems to have avoided falling into that category as students return to class next week. In fact, administrators say the numbers of hired teachers seem to...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
'It's chilling': Antisemitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
"It's extremely upsetting, it's chilling."
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
