Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Government
Rogers County, OK
Rogers County, OK
Mcalester, OK
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
TULSA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Roll Call Online

Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Connection With Death Of Washington Co. Deputy

Athine Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis. Washington County Assistant District Attorney Will Drake said nobody ever wins in a case like this because Kyle Davis is still gone. Henderson spoke to News On 6 exclusively Wednesday after the hearing. He said he felt the need to plead guilty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
OKLAHOMA STATE

