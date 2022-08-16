Read full article on original website
KOCO
Arkansas prison escapee with Oklahoma ties remains at large despite nationwide manhunt
CRESCENT, Okla. — A convicted rapist remains at large after escaping out of Arkansas, and he has ties to at least two Oklahoma cities. A nationwide search is underway for Samuel Hartman and his alleged accomplices. Court documents detail how Hartman was convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl and...
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a 60-day stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip on Tuesday. The stay of execution will allow the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals to review a petition for a new hearing. Glossip had been slated to be put...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
okcfox.com
Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
CDC reports 147 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Authorities are reporting a large spike in deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Roll Call Online
Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers getting big pay hike
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a big pay hike for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. "I promised that we would provide law enforcement officers with competitive pay, and we got that one done," the Republican governor said on Tuesday. "Troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are getting a 30 percent pay increase."
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
News On 6
Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Connection With Death Of Washington Co. Deputy
Athine Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis. Washington County Assistant District Attorney Will Drake said nobody ever wins in a case like this because Kyle Davis is still gone. Henderson spoke to News On 6 exclusively Wednesday after the hearing. He said he felt the need to plead guilty.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
KXII.com
The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free help to anyone experiencing domestic violence
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, director Kathy Manning said their shelter, services and 24 hour crisis line are totally anonymous. Manning said in Oklahoma, there is a shelter nearby no matter where you live. If it’s an hour away, she said they can help with transportation.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa County DA says law enforcement facing 'fentanyl crisis' due to lack of regulation at border
A Tulsa County prosecutor said area law enforcement agencies are facing a crisis when it comes to getting fentanyl off the streets as officials continue to see a rise in prosecutions for the deadly drug. In 2021, the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted 28 fentanyl-related cases. By the first of...
KOCO
Oklahoma legislators fight to help ranchers, farmers impacted by inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators are fighting to help ranchers and farmers who are impacted by inflation. The price of nearly everything is up over the last year and it’s having a major impact on some of Oklahoma’s biggest industries. KOCO 5 spoke with state Rep. Justin...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
