Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

175 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 153 cases, 38 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Pennsauken and Merchantville

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be doing utility work on North Centre Street in Pennsauken and Merchantville from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sept. 9, excluding Labor Day. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on North Centre Street between Cove Road and East Walnut Avenue for the...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

4-Year-Old Child Rescued From Backyard Pool In South Jersey Leaves Hospital: Report

A 4-year-old child pulled from an outdoor swimming pool in South Jersey was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18, NJ Advance Media reported. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, and rushed to hospitals before the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, DailyVoice.com reported.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County

The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
#Mosquito Control#Mosquito Larvae#Mosquitoes#Mosquitos#Nj#Ulv
NJ.com

Child rescued from swimming pool expected to leave hospital

A 4-year-old child pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Gloucester County on Tuesday night was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, officials said. This child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township and rushed to hospitals for treatment.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Get Gloucester County OEM alerts

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables them to provide people with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. - Advertisement...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Crews Remove Truck Stuck Under Bridge in Camden County

Emergency crews have removed a tractor-trailer that became stuck under a bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County. A photo released by Winslow Township Police showed the truck wedged under the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Fleming Pike was closed for hours between South Egg Harbor Road and White House Pike while...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop

Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners Urging Residents to Conserve Water as Statewide Drought Continues

(Camden, NJ) – After the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a statewide drought watch on Aug. 9, the Camden County Board of Commissioners and the Office of Sustainability are urging residents to conserve water. “As these dry conditions continue throughout the state and here in Camden County,...
CAMDEN, NJ

