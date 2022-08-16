Read full article on original website
175 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 153 cases, 38 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Camden commissioner calls for cuts in water use during NJ drought watch
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is reporting moderate to severe dry conditions for its drinking water supply. The entire state has been on a drought watch, and local officials are continuing to ask the public to conserve water.
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
Mysterious Death Of Fire Marshal K9 Prompts Questions In Gloucester County: Reports
The death of the Gloucester County fire marshal’s office K-9 “Ember” is under investigation by the county prosecutor's office, the outlet said. A county spokeswoman only told NJ Advance Media that Ember, a red fox Labrador, died but didn’t respond to additional questions about the dog’s death.
Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Pennsauken and Merchantville
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be doing utility work on North Centre Street in Pennsauken and Merchantville from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sept. 9, excluding Labor Day. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on North Centre Street between Cove Road and East Walnut Avenue for the...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County
The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
What’s Good? Cumberland County Business Expo – With Isaiah Showell
MILLVILLE, N.J. — A business expo is exactly what Millville needs if you ask businessman Wade Loatman and Front Runner New Jersey founder Clyde Hughes, and because of their collaboration, a business expo is exactly what Cumberland County received. Businesses were occupying space within the Soul of the Sea...
Get Gloucester County OEM alerts
Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables them to provide people with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. - Advertisement...
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
Crews Remove Truck Stuck Under Bridge in Camden County
Emergency crews have removed a tractor-trailer that became stuck under a bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County. A photo released by Winslow Township Police showed the truck wedged under the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Fleming Pike was closed for hours between South Egg Harbor Road and White House Pike while...
Fire Rages Through NJ Motorsports Shop
Léelo en español aquí. A fire at a motorsports shop closed a stretch of U.S. Route 206 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Wednesday morning and left the shop closed indefinitely. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Mt. Holly Motorsports building along...
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Commissioners Urging Residents to Conserve Water as Statewide Drought Continues
(Camden, NJ) – After the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a statewide drought watch on Aug. 9, the Camden County Board of Commissioners and the Office of Sustainability are urging residents to conserve water. “As these dry conditions continue throughout the state and here in Camden County,...
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
