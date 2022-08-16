Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO