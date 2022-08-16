ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Prince Frederick, MD
Calvert County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown

Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
