St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
Deputies Arrest Kidnapping Suspect
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022. According to the warrant, on August...
UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation
UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
Sleeping Man Arrested At Prince Frederick Wawa With Drugs In Vehicle
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On August 9, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt was conducting a patrol check at the Wawa in Prince Frederick and observed a vehicle pull into the gas pumps with no lights on. Deputy Flynt proceeded to check the welfare of the driver, after being parked at...
Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
Sheriff Investigates Burglary At JMJ Firearms And ATM In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in two burglary investigations. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:16 am, the suspect broke into the Mechanicsville Bank of America ATM in an attempt to steal cash. Prior to...
Three Arrested After Police Discover Cocaine During Anne Arundel Traffic Stop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A...
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
WANTED: Guy Vivian Butler, 57, Fled From Treatment Facility After Theft
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Guy Vivian Butler, age 57 of no fixed address. Butler is a white male, 6’2” tall and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. On July 31, 2022, Butler...
Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges
Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
Feds and County Police Conducting Investigation At Bacon Ridge Natural Area
The FBI has confirmed to Annapolis Creative Reporter Donna Cole that they have been conducting an investigation with Anne Arundel County Police at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Cole reports that others have noticed that some trails have been closed off in that Crownsville area parkland. Others have seen people in tactical gear in the area.
Annapolis Man Given 15 Years For Fleeing Accident, Assaulting Police, Other Charges
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and James Yee as well as a litany of felony drug charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. The defendant is subject to an additional five years of incarceration if he violates probation.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
