Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Barnett Forest Products Signs On As Silver Level Sponsor For OCO's Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

FULTON – Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor OneGroup, in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
City
Locke, NY
Oswego County Today

Constellation Tees Up For OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament. Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Linda A. DeGroff

OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
OSWEGO, NY
Person
Kyle Perry
Oswego County Today

Joseph Harley Wilson

FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
OSWEGO, NY
#Oswego Speedway#The Locke Crane Services#Shawmut Equipment#Chester General Store
Oswego County Today

Beverly Riley

OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Stephen Falise

SCRIBA, NY – Stephen Falise, 64, of Scriba, New York, had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, after 42.5 years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today

Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale's Outdoor Courtyard

OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
OSWEGO, NY
