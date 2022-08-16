Read full article on original website
Fulton Speedway Hosting Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST, August 17; No Racing Saturday August 20
FULTON – Fulton Speedway will host the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST this Wednesday, August 17, but has adjusted the schedule for this weekend, with no racing now scheduled on August 20. Coming on the heels of the busy Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST week, with NASCAR’s Watkins Glen Weekend active,...
A USA East Coast coach offers a scouting report on Syracuse’s Benny Williams (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – In this week’s Mike’s Mailbox, we start off with a question about Benny Williams. The Syracuse sophomore recently participated with a collection of college players for USA East Coast, which put together three games during a tour of Spain.
Barnett Forest Products Signs On As Silver Level Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – Barnett Forest Products has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. Barnett Forest Products joins Presenting Sponsor G & C Foods and Silver Level Sponsor OneGroup, in supporting the event which serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. Barnett Forest Products is a leader in the industry of buying veneer, saw logs and standing timber.
Jamie Shutts Tops PRO Clone 360 In Oswego Kartway’s Return To Action
OSWEGO – Oswego Kartway opened for action for the first time in nearly a year on Friday night, with a total of 70 entries filling the pit area between nine divisions of racing. When all was said and done, it was former Oswego Kartway Classic winner and track champion,...
Constellation Tees Up For OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament. Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses...
Linda A. DeGroff
OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
Buc Boosters Support New Buccaneer Pride Graphics at Oswego High School Cafeteria
Oswego, New York – The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to...
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
Joseph Harley Wilson
FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
CCE Oswego County, CCE Harvest NY To Host New York State Pawpaw Conference
PULASKI, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego County) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest NY (CCE Harvest NY) will be hosting a state-wide conference on a native fruit called pawpaw (Asimina triloba). The conference will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:30...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Mayor Michaels Welcomes ‘Hunter Arms Homecoming’ This Weekend
The 11th Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend returns Aug. 19-20, sponsored by the Friends of History in Fulton, NY and the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. Hunter firearms are popular collectibles throughout the world. “Hunter Arms, which made its home in Fulton, is a treasured part of our city’s manufacturing history,”...
Beverly Riley
OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.
Stephen Falise
SCRIBA, NY – Stephen Falise, 64, of Scriba, New York, had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, after 42.5 years of employment.
Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard
OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
Senior Camp At Camp Hollis Offers One Day Retreat On September 13
OSWEGO COUNTY– A fun filled one-day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere!. Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three...
