Big rig bursts into flames, closing Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte

K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
Small earthquake shook Troutman area — if only barely — Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. A 1.8-magnitude quake like the one recorded Tuesday morning is likely too small to be felt by many people but it can be picked up by seismograph. Only two respondents reported feeling the earthquake on the U.S. Geological...
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop
A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
Iredell sheriff: Charlotte man being sought on felony drug charge
A Charlotte man is being sought on a felony drug charge after deputies responded to a noise disturbance Sunday. Antonio Maurice Montgomery Jr., 29, is being sought on felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia warrants. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Hampton recognized for his cold case work
Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 in Statesville. But it had added significance during the city council meeting on Monday night. Steve Hampton, former police chief and investigator with the Statesville Police Department, was...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 57 min ago.
Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville. Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.
ROUNDUP: West Iredell prevails in Pope’s debut as coach
CONOVER—West Iredell swept Newton-Conover in its season opener Wednesday, giving new head coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope her first victory. West Iredell won 25-4, 25-7, 25-14. The Warriors opened the first set by scoring the first 19 points. Keely West served four of her five aces during...
ROUNDUP: Wildcats open season with five-set win over Hickory
HICKORY—Lake Norman rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to win Monday’s season opener against Hickory in five sets. The Red Tornadoes took sets one and two by a pair of 25-20 scores. The Wildcats answered in resilient fashion, taking the last three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-9. No individual stats...
Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’
Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams. Two of those phases should remain largely the same in...
North Iredell Raiders ‘excited to build on’ last season’s growth
OLIN— Reestablishing a winning culture. It’s something North Iredell desperately wants to do. Success boosts pride in and around the football program. It also makes opponents aware of an unwillingness to be a doormat on their schedule. “We have to get to the level where other teams want...
Conover man charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor
A Conover man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Johann Stoltz, 78, was arrested Friday by Deputy Brad Stroud on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and a magistrate set bond at $150,000. Campbell said the sheriff’s office received a report...
Jasmine Lloyd to be featured at Music Speaks series
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program, in conjunction with their collaborative partner, the Iredell Arts Council, announce the August Music Speaks event featuring Jasmine Lloyd. The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and...
Iredell Health System welcomes clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced that Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, has joined Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Mooresville Area Christian Mission program motivates children
NETworX Kids is a facilitated curriculum offered by the Mooresville Area Christian Mission with the goal of eradicating poverty in all of its dimensions, including mind and spirit. The program helps children recognize the good in themselves and understand that they matter and have purpose. NETworX Kids motivates children to...
Handwriting, education focus of Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead
Handwriting may be a waning skill in an increasingly digital world, but it was essential for those living in the 18th century. This Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead people will get a chance to see historical interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing, how to make oil paint, as well as other activities at the Living History Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
