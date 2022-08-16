Read full article on original website
Related
tomahawkleader.com
Dinges to run as Independent for Lincoln County Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY – Garrett Dinges of Merrill filed papers and announced he will run as an Independent candidate for Lincoln County Sheriff on the Nov. 8 ballot. Dinges will face off against incumbent Ken Schneider, who won against Grant Peterson in the Aug. 9 Partisan Primary election. “The time...
WSAW
Stevens Point Mayor provides updates about Goerke Park, Business 51 and way to honor veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot going on this summer in Stevens Point. Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to sit down with Tony Langfellow and provide some updates. Mayor Wiza said one of the most exciting projects is going on at Goerke Park. “Years ago, about...
WSAW
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.
wxpr.org
Fentanyl public health advisory, Highway 8 construction, and increased need at local food pantries
Wisconsin Department of Health Services issues for public health advisory for drug overdoses. Construction begins on Highway 8 resurfacing project in Oneida County. Forest Service names new supervisor for Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest. Rhinelander Area Food Pantry sees increased need as pandemic-related programs end and grocery prices remain high.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
tomahawkleader.com
Supervisors approve resolution to record Lincoln County board, committee meetings, post online
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, voted to approve a resolution that will lead to county board and committee meetings being recorded and posted on the Lincoln County website. “Recording Committee and County Board meetings and making the recordings available to the...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Merrill to celebrate community with free event
MERRILL — It’s time to round up your family and learn about community resources at Merrill’s Community Night Out. It’s free. The Merrill Fire and Police departments will host the 10th annual Community Night Out from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Bierman Building and Merrill Festival Grounds, 2001 E. Second St., Merrill.
tmj4.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wxpr.org
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
947jackfm.com
Mosinee School Administration Faces Complaints
MOSINEE, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A contentious school board meeting at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night. Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover. Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
onfocus.news
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
Wausau area births, Aug. 16
Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
tomahawkleader.com
100 golfers take part in VFW golf scramble; Dave Hubatch recognized for years of support
TOMAHAWK – In an effort to raise funds to support veterans and their families, 100 golfers joined forces with Wurl-Feind-Ingman VFW Post 2687 and Auxiliary in the 9th annual four-person, 18-hole Golf Benefit Scramble at Inshalla Country Club in Tomahawk on July 23. Members of the Einar and Mardell...
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
wxpr.org
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report
Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
Comments / 0